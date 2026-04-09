A high-protein breakfast is equally important if you have specific health and fitness goals or you're looking to support longevity and healthspan. Looking to put on some muscle? "Muscle growth needs regular protein, so incorporating extra protein into every meal feeds muscles," says Mastela. And if your goals are geared toward longevity, she adds that protein is still your friend. "A healthy amount of protein at breakfast supports longevity both independently and as a precursor to other activities that support longevity—for example, skipping the midmorning sugar fix."