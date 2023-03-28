Whether you’re interested in cutting back a bit on animal products or becoming a full-fledged vegan, squeezing enough plant-based protein into your daily diet is crucial. However, with meat, eggs, and dairy taking center-stage in so many recipes out there, figuring out how to fit more vegan protein sources into your meal plan can be tricky.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the pros and cons of vegan proteins, along with some of the top sources and signs that you may not be getting enough, according to the experts.