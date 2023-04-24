Insufficient evidence supports the myth that excess protein damages the kidneys or that protein negatively impacts health. High-protein foods may be higher in total fat and saturated fat, which can lead to high blood cholesterol lipids and heart disease. Excessive protein can mean you are not making enough room in your diet for whole plant foods that provide different vitamins and minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Healthy adults can tolerate eating 2g/kg protein per day and up to 3.5 g/kg for a prolonged period. There's no consensus on a safe upper limit of supplemental protein intake, but one to two servings per day are unlikely to cause harm.