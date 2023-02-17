This Fiber-Rich Chocolate Smoothie Quells My All-Day Hunger
I made a smoothie this morning that I couldn’t help but share with mindbodygreen readers. As we mentioned in our wellness trends this year, sufficient protein intake is integral to overall well-being and longevity.
So, I’ve been on a protein journey as of late. I’m trying to eat more—namely, in my first meal of the day to set myself up for success satiety-wise for the remainder of the day.
I’ve also been floored by the fiber statistics we’ve written about recently: A shocking 95% of Americans1 are not getting the amount of fiber they need each day. As such, my new quest this year is to eat more protein and fiber daily.
How I reach my daily protein and fiber goals.
I typically lean on whole foods to get this done, but let me tell you, it can be difficult.
On the protein front, I’m new to eating meat after ten years as a pescatarian, so I’m still not packing my plate with animal protein with each meal.
And so, protein powder entered my life. I know the benefits of using whey protein due to its leucine content, which allows the protein to actually be synthesized in the body (think: keeping my muscles strong).
And as for meeting my daily fiber needs? That challenge can be tougher to tackle. I lean on oatmeal, apples, berries, broccoli, nuts, and seeds to fill my plate with fiber, but if I’m not actively trying to hit 25 grams (i.e., baseline daily fiber needs for a woman ages 19 to 50), I fall short.
That’s why I’ve been reaching for mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+. It gives me the leg up I need to meet my daily fiber goals and stay full for the first half of my day.*
Strawberry Chocolate Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 scoop of organic fiber potency+
- 1 scoop of chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 scoop of vanilla whey protein powder
- 1/2 cup of frozen cauliflower
- 1/2 cup of frozen strawberries
- half a frozen banana
- Water (but not too much)
Method
- Add ingredients to blender and blend.
- Pour into your glass of choice. Enjoy.
This breakfast is the most luxurious smoothie I’ve made to date. (And I’ve been making smoothies for a long time.) There are several keys to achieving a smooth, whipped consistency (think more creamy than a Frosty—I’m not kidding) that honestly feels like an indulgent dessert:
- The first essential is the chocolate collagen, which I’m relatively new to. As I mentioned, I didn’t eat meat for a long time, including grass-fed bovine collagen. Thanks to this recent diet change, I can tell collagen adds to the luscious texture in this smoothie. It also has 16 grams of protein in each scoop, which delivers a wonderful array of amino acids (building blocks of protein in my body!) in each meal.
- The second is not overdoing it on the water. You can’t take water away, so start with less. If you need more for blending purposes, add a bit at a time until you get the frothy texture you want. My Nutribullet is 10 years old, but it does the job beautifully.
The takeaway.
With the additions of whey protein powder, chocolate beauty & gut collagen+, and organic fiber potency+, this smoothie has 44 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber (that’s almost half my daily fiber requirement before noon!). Thanks to this creamy and delicious morning treat, I’m setting myself up for success (read: satiety) for the rest of the day.* And I cannot overemphasize the delightful result.
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen where she runs all things editorial. She received her journalism degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she now serves on the alumni advisory board. She was previously the Managing Editor at Inverse and has worked at Men's Journal and Condé Nast. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.