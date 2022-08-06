 Skip to content

Looking To Up Your Daily Protein Intake? This Powder Is A Winner

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen.
Woman Drinking A Smoothie At Home.

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

August 6, 2022

If you struggle to get enough protein in your diet, you may consider searching for a supplement. But protein powders are abundant on the market, to say the least; there are countless options with a range of different sources, as well as added vitamins, minerals, amino acids, etc. 

If you’re looking for skin-related benefits in addition to protein support, this find may be an unexpected candidate. Here's what you need to know about using collagen powder to help meet your protein goals.

How mbg beauty & gut collagen+ contributes to daily protein intake. 

If you’re looking for significant muscle gains, a vegan source of protein, or a bump in calories, then a traditional protein powder (plant-based for vegans) may be your best bet. If your goal is to simply consume more protein while simultaneously gleaning a meaningful dose of skin-loving ingredients to your daily diet, then the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ powder may be a worthy alternative or addition.*

With a whopping 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides (which delivers 16 grams of protein) from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows, this powder adds a range of 18 unique essential and non-essential amino acids to your diet (check out the amino acid profile here). What’s more, research shows that up to 36% of your daily protein intake can come from collagen peptides while achieving meet your daily amino acid requirements.* And when combined with regular exercise and healthy eating, these functional peptides can even help support muscle mass.*

Collagen, however, is not technically a complete protein as it lacks one essential amino acid called tryptophan. This means that while collagen peptides can contribute to daily protein intake, you'll obviously complement them with an array of other protein sources (depending on your dietary pattern and preferences, of course) throughout the day.

But in the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ powder, you’ll be getting more than just protein: Powerful additions to this blend include hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, biotin, L-glutamine, and more. These ingredients collectively contribute to skin and gut health, making one serving of this powder worthwhile, beyond adding 16 grams of protein to your daily diet.*

If you’re still unsure if a traditional protein powder or collagen supplement is right for you, check out this in-depth comparison to learn more. 

The takeaway. 

If you’re looking to up your protein intake and reap some skin-related benefits, you may want to consider a collagen powder supplement.* These products differ from traditional protein powders, as they lack one particular amino acid (tryptophan), causing them to fall short on the “complete protein” label. However, they do offer a range of amino acids and other full-body benefits, all of which you can read about here.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
