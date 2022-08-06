If you struggle to get enough protein in your diet, you may consider searching for a supplement. But protein powders are abundant on the market, to say the least; there are countless options with a range of different sources, as well as added vitamins, minerals, amino acids, etc.

If you’re looking for skin-related benefits in addition to protein support, this find may be an unexpected candidate. Here's what you need to know about using collagen powder to help meet your protein goals.