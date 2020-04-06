Collagen powder can support the growth of your hair, skin, and nails, which are mostly made up of a hardened protein called keratin, Keatley explains.* Keratin is mostly made of the amino acids (building blocks of proteins) alanine, leucine, arginine, and cysteine. "These are going to be the majority of amino acids found in collagen powder," Keatley says. Many studies have confirmed that collagen supplementation is good for overall skin health, too.

Some powders also have vitamin C along with collagen, which helps add structure and firmness to hair, skin, nails, and other connective tissues, he adds.* If you're looking to give your hair, skin, and nails support, collagen powder may be a better option for you—especially since whey proteins (which are often found in protein powder) have been linked to breakouts.*