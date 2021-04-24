Seriously, What's The Difference Between Vegan & Plant-Based?

The term "vegan" was coined back in 1944, by English animal rights activist Donald Watson, to describe the concept of eliminating animal products for ethical reasons. According to the Vegan Society, the word simply came from the first three and last two letters of "vegetarian."

Since then, people have continued to adopt a vegan diet and lifestyle due to animal welfare concerns, eliminating all animal-based products from their lives. This includes obvious foods like meat, poultry, and fish—in addition to animal products like eggs, dairy, and even honey, explains plant-based registered dietitian and owner of Plant-Based Eats, Amy Gorin, M.S., RDN. Most vegans will also eliminate animal-based products beyond diet—such as leather or fur goods, products that use any animal-derived ingredients (think: beeswax or gelatin), or anything that involves animal testing.

In addition to the animal welfare concerns, many vegans also choose this lifestyle due to the environmental impact of factory farming, or the health benefits of swapping in more plant foods.

That said, it's important to note that not all vegan diets are healthy ones. "The vegan focus is usually set on avoiding animal products, but the priority is not placed on unprocessed plant-based, whole foods," Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN previously told mbg (think: faux meat or processed snacks). The primary requirement for a "vegan" label is the exclusion of animal products—the health and well-being benefits are really contingent on how someone chooses to practice the diet.