In short, though factory farming enables us to have plenty of cheap and convenient food, it typically yields food with little nutritional benefit that can increase your resistance to antibiotics as it pollutes your air, land, and water.

With so little going for it, doesn’t it seem slightly crazy to eat factory-farmed meats? While some factories can produce ethical and sustainable farming practices, it might be difficult to seek those few out—there are plenty more of the conventional, harsh farming environments in our food system.

That said, I strongly suggest that if you’re going to eat meat, buy the good stuff, even if it means having to pay a bit more or buy less of it. Choose grass-fed beef, lamb, bison and poultry, to ensure that you’re eating nutritious and healthy meats, as nature intended.

To learn more about what to look for when buying meat, check out my post on meat labeling.