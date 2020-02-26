Eggs were bad, then they were good, and now they are bad again. Fat was bad, now it’s good, but controversy exists about whether to cut saturated fat or increase refined plant-based oils. Some science shows that meat is bad and increases the risk of heart disease, cancer, and death; other science reports that meat is benign, even healthy and necessary for optimal nutrition.

On the one side is the regenerative agriculture movement, which suggests that animals are part of the natural biological cycle necessary to create sustainable ecosystems, that animals must be integrated into farms to regenerate soil, enabling it to store massive amounts of carbon and water. These practices can reduce the need for factory-farmed meat and its overuse of antibiotics, pesticides, herbicides, and farming practices that deplete the soil and can be done at scale more profitably than feedlots. With 40 percent of agricultural lands suited only for grazing, this seems like a good idea. Even if you wanted to grow vegetables or grains on them, you can’t.

According to Nicolette Hahn Niman, a vegetarian regenerative rancher, the problem is not the cow, but the how. Feedlot beef, hogs, and chickens—or regenerative farms that include animals as an essential part of ecosystem restoration?

Others suggest that eating meat will destroy our health and that cattle are the equivalent of the atomic bomb in terms of the destructive capacity for the climate and inhumane treatment of animals. That a meatless diet is the only way to save our health and the planet. That animal products should not be part of a healthy diet. That vegan and vegetarian diets prevent disease and prolong life.

Compared to our standard processed diet, plant-based diets are better. This does not automatically mean that diets of whole foods including sustainable, regeneratively raised animal foods are bad. Data on both vegetarian and meat-based diets are primarily studies of large populations. Some studies show no difference between omnivorous diets and vegetarian or vegan diets. Some show that vegetarian diets are healthier. Some show that diets with animal protein and fat are healthier than diets high in cereal grains. No wonder people (including doctors and even many scientists) are confused.

However, the totality of the scientific evidence makes it very clear that a whole foods, unprocessed diet is better for you and the planet. With one caveat: Factory farming of animals is bad for you, for them, and for the planet. Regeneratively raised animals can not only prevent the environmental and climate harm of factory-farmed animals but actually restore ecosystems and reverse climate change.