Mark Hyman, M.D.

Mark Hyman, M.D.

Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller

Dr. Mark Hyman is a practicing family physician and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in the field of Functional Medicine. He is the founder and director of The UltraWellness Center, the Head of Strategy and Innovation of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, a 13-time New York Times best-selling author, and Board President for Clinical Affairs for The Institute for Functional Medicine. He is the host of one of the leading health podcasts, The Doctor’s Farmacy. Dr. Hyman is a regular medical contributor on several television shows and networks, including CBS This Morning, Today, Good Morning America, The View, and CNN. He is also an advisor and guest co-host on The Dr. Oz Show.

Practices and Articles

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

Wellness is a journey, not a destination. So many are unwell and don’t know why. They suffer from FLC Syndrome (feel like crap). This results from a disconnection between the way we live, eat, think, move, sleep, rest, connect, love and meet our needs as biological creatures. We all need to remove the impediments to health and provide the ingredients for health. This is the foundational philosophy of functional medicine, the science of creating health. The foundations of wellness start with real, whole foods, moving our bodies, deep sleep, living rhythmically, nurturing brain and soul care with meditation and building and feeding deep connections and belonging. The roadmap of functional medicine puts the science behind the tools and a roadmap for thriving and healing.

What brought you into wellness?

My 8th grade gym teacher showed us a movie of handicapped or elderly athletes, like Larry Lewis who at 105 ran five miles back and forth to work every day as a waiter. He inspired me to move and run and take care of myself. I grew up in Spain and my mother shopped in local markets every day and grew a garden in our backyard, which also had fruit trees. I then became a vegetarian while in high school and a yoga teacher before I became a doctor and I studied nutrition at Cornell 40 years ago. Wellness has been my whole life.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

Illness starts with “I” and wellness starts with “we." We all have to learn self care, self love, and self nurturing. We also have to focus outward, not just inward, on human connection and love and relationships and community and belonging. These are essential ingredients for health and may even be more important than what we eat. And I am not talking about Facebook or Instagram. We need real face time, eye gazing, heart opening—time to see and be seen. An old African proverbs states that “if you want to go swiftly go alone, but if you want to go far go together”." We know that connected human relationships can have positive effects on gene expression and immunity and more. Community is the medicine and the cure for so much of what’s wrong with our world. It is the most powerful way to change behavior. You are more likely to be overweight if your friends are overweight, but you are also more likely to be healthy if your friends are healthy. We are social beings; it is only all together that we can transform what is out of balance in ourselves and the world

What gets you up in the morning?

The joy of being alive, of being able to love and play and learn and grow. The joy of doing work that makes the world a little bit better, being of service in the healing of individuals and the community. The cuddles from my wife, the purring of the kitties, and the wagging tail of my dog. And the gift of being in this magic adventure of life.

Practices

Functional Nutrition Program
$1599 $1399

Functional Nutrition Program

With Kelly LeVeque

Articles

Integrative Health

10 Essentials This Functional Medicine Doctor Uses To Support Immune Strength

Mark Hyman, M.D.
10 Essentials This Functional Medicine Doctor Uses To Support Immune Strength
Functional Food

Wait, What Should I Eat If I Want To Be Healthy & Good To The Planet?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Wait, What Should I Eat If I Want To Be Healthy & Good To The Planet?
Climate Change

5 Ways To Help Fix The Food System Every Time You Grocery Shop

Mark Hyman, M.D.
5 Ways To Help Fix The Food System Every Time You Grocery Shop
Functional Food

4 Tips To Boost Nutrients In Your Food + An Anti-Aging Soup Recipe

Mark Hyman, M.D.
4 Tips To Boost Nutrients In Your Food + An Anti-Aging Soup Recipe
Integrative Health

74% Of People Are Deficient In This Hormone. Here's What To Do About It

Mark Hyman, M.D.
74% Of People Are Deficient In This Hormone. Here's What To Do About It
Functional Food

If You're Going To Eat One Thing Daily For Your Brain Health, THIS Should Be It

Mark Hyman, M.D.
If You're Going To Eat One Thing Daily For Your Brain Health, THIS Should Be It
Functional Food

Do These 3 Things Today To Keep Your Memory From Failing Later

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Do These 3 Things Today To Keep Your Memory From Failing Later
Food Trends

This Weird Diet Is Actually The Healthiest, According To One Of The Country's Top Functional Docs

Mark Hyman, M.D.
This Weird Diet Is Actually The Healthiest, According To One Of The Country's Top Functional Docs
Integrative Health

Is This Undercover Antioxidant The Secret To All-Day Energy?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Is This Undercover Antioxidant The Secret To All-Day Energy?

Could Going Gluten-Free Cause Inflammation? A Doctor Explains

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Could Going Gluten-Free Cause Inflammation? A Doctor Explains
Travel

How To Eat Healthy Anywhere (Even A Gas Station)

Mark Hyman, M.D.
How To Eat Healthy Anywhere (Even A Gas Station)

7 Things To Try If You're Bloated + Constipated: A Doctor Explains

Mark Hyman, M.D.
7 Things To Try If You're Bloated + Constipated: A Doctor Explains

The 2-Step Plan For Restoring Your Gut After Antibiotics: A Doctor Explains

Mark Hyman, M.D.
The 2-Step Plan For Restoring Your Gut After Antibiotics: A Doctor Explains

The Doctor-Designed Anti-Brain Fog Diet

Mark Hyman, M.D.
The Doctor-Designed Anti-Brain Fog Diet

The One Oil A Doctor Recommends To Nearly Everyone

Mark Hyman, M.D.
The One Oil A Doctor Recommends To Nearly Everyone

A Doctor Explains Why Saturated Fat In Coconut Oil Isn't A Problem

Mark Hyman, M.D.
A Doctor Explains Why Saturated Fat In Coconut Oil Isn't A Problem

Why You Struggle With Weight Loss + Feel Tired: A Doctor Explains

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Why You Struggle With Weight Loss + Feel Tired: A Doctor Explains

3 Sneaky Hormonal Imbalances That Are Wrecking Your Health: A Doctor Explains

Mark Hyman, M.D.
3 Sneaky Hormonal Imbalances That Are Wrecking Your Health: A Doctor Explains

90 Percent Of Americans Are Deficient In This Crucial Nutrient, Are You One Of Them?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
90 Percent Of Americans Are Deficient In This Crucial Nutrient, Are You One Of Them?

Is Coffee Actually Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Is Coffee Actually Bad For You? A Doctor Explains