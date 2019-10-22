My hope is that you acquire all the tools you need to make your own healthy meals at the drop of a hat. To do that, however, it's important to be aware of certain cooking principles that can either benefit or destroy the nutritional density of your food. The methods you use matter—meaning you can turn the highest-quality ingredients into a poor-quality meal if you're not a conscious cook.

Here are four tips on how to become a conscious cook, so you can increase the nutrient content in your food: