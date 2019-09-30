We're huge fans of olive oil here at mbg. And really, what's not to love? This Mediterranean staple has been associated with everything from glowy skin to improved cholesterol and blood pressure to protection against Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Why exactly is it so good for you? In addition to its healthy fatty acid profile—olive oil is composed primarily of a monounsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid, which has potent anti-inflammatory properties—many of olive oil's health benefits can be chalked up to its potent polyphenol compounds (most notably: oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol, and lignans). But did you know that the polyphenol content of your olive oil is highly dependent on the specific type of EVOO you choose?

I learned this surprising fact during a recent chat with William Li, M.D., renowned physician and researcher and author of the new book Eat To Beat Disease. "I'm actually very particular about what kind of olive oil I choose," says Li. "Even though extra-virgin olive oil is generally the healthiest, the specific types of olives used to make it matter and have an effect on the quality of the oil they produce and its health benefits."