Use This Genius Tip To Find The Most Potent, Disease-Fighting Olive Oil
We're huge fans of olive oil here at mbg. And really, what's not to love? This Mediterranean staple has been associated with everything from glowy skin to improved cholesterol and blood pressure to protection against Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Why exactly is it so good for you? In addition to its healthy fatty acid profile—olive oil is composed primarily of a monounsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid, which has potent anti-inflammatory properties—many of olive oil's health benefits can be chalked up to its potent polyphenol compounds (most notably: oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol, and lignans). But did you know that the polyphenol content of your olive oil is highly dependent on the specific type of EVOO you choose?
I learned this surprising fact during a recent chat with William Li, M.D., renowned physician and researcher and author of the new book Eat To Beat Disease. "I'm actually very particular about what kind of olive oil I choose," says Li. "Even though extra-virgin olive oil is generally the healthiest, the specific types of olives used to make it matter and have an effect on the quality of the oil they produce and its health benefits."
How do you pick the best olive oil?
To ensure he gets an olive oil with max disease-fighting potential, Li always chooses an EVOO monovarietal (meaning: made from a single type of olive as opposed to a blend) featuring one of three types of olives.
His top pick: Koroneiki olive oil made with Greek Koroneiki olives. "This is a common olive native to the Peloponnesus that's very potent in the bioactive polyphenol compound hydroxytyrosol, which is highly immune-enhancing, anti-angiogenic, and helps protect your DNA from damage," says Li, who added that all of these qualities are important for protecting against a variety of chronic diseases such as cancer.
Monovarietals with similarly potent polyphenol content, which also get Li's seal of approval, include Moraiolo (from Italy) and Picual (from Spain). "When I go shopping, I always pick up the bottle and turn it around to see if they identify one of these olives," he says.
What's the best way to consume it?
How you use and consume your olive oil can also influence its polyphenol content. "It's best to consume olive oil uncooked in toppings, dips, and in dressings because you do lose some of the bioactives when it's heated," Li explains.
Can't get your hands on one of these EVOO monovarietals? Another simple trick to ensure you're getting an olive oil that's packed with polyphenols is to give it a strategic sniff and taste. If it smells fresh like grass, fruit, or vegetables, that's a good sign. And when you taste it (and there's a very specific way to do this), you should also notice fruit and vegetable flavors and a peppery, bitter taste at the back of your throat when you swallow—it might even make you cough. According to olive oil sommelier Katerina Mountanos, the more peppery the finish, the more polyphenols.
Armed with these pro tips, you'll never shop for EVOO the same way again.
