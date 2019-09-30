Can't get your hands on one of these EVOO monovarietals? Another simple trick to ensure you're getting an olive oil that's packed with polyphenols is to give it a strategic sniff and taste. If it smells fresh like grass, fruit, or vegetables, that's a good sign. And when you taste it (and there's a very specific way to do this), you should also notice fruit and vegetable flavors and a peppery, bitter taste at the back of your throat when you swallow—it might even make you cough. According to olive oil sommelier Katerina Mountanos, the more peppery the finish, the more polyphenols.