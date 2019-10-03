This 3-Second Trick Lets You Know If Your Olive Oil Is Real & Full Of Health Benefits

You've likely heard the news: More than 69 percent of the extra-virgin olive oil available at the supermarket is not, in fact, extra virgin. In fact, much of it isn't olive oil at all: Many companies use soybean or sunflower oil as cheaper alternatives to olive oil, so they can turn a greater profit.

The problem? Even if you know that it's hard to procure true olive oil, it can be hard to figure out how to actually find the stuff. Yes, you can visit your local farmers market and chat with the person actually cultivating the trees (and we always recommend that), but for many of us, that option simply isn't available. You can also send your favorite brand off to a lab, where they'll test its compounds—but that's expensive and, again, rather inaccessible.

Luckily, there's a simple trick that will help you figure out if your favorite brand is the real thing or not, and all you need is your mouth and a small glass. Here, olive oil sommelier (yes, that's a real thing) Katerina Mountanos shares her exact method: