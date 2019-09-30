Sore Throat Remedies: Honey & More

Honey is a sore throat go-to for a reason. The sweet stuff feels (and tastes) great on a scratchy throat, plus it has major inflammation-fighting power. Honey has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to heal wounds, enhance energy, and ward off colds. Its antimicrobial, antiviral, antioxidant properties make it the perfect cure-all. Here’s a breakdown of why you should drizzle honey on toast, in your tea, or eat a big spoonful at the first sign of a sore throat.

Whether your sore throat is due to a bacterial infection or a viral one, honey is sure to help you heal. The antimicrobial properties of honey can help ward off viral infections and stop the spread of illness, while the low water content and pH of honey are believed to inhibit bacterial growth. Additionally, a compound in honey, glucose oxidase, has been found to produce hydrogen peroxide, a strong antibacterial agent. For an extra medicinal punch, try Manuka honey. Research has shown that this type of honey has a stronger antibacterial capacity than other commercially available honeys.

The pain you feel when you have a sore throat is due to an inflammatory response to allergens, bacterial or viral agents, or environmental irritants. When the body detects these foreign agents, it jumps into action producing antibodies in the lymph nodes and sending them to the infected site, causing the throat tissue and surrounding glands to swell. Anti-inflammatory properties in honey can help reduce this swelling and relieve the ache.

If your sore throat is coupled with a cough, you might want to try a little honey before bed. One study found that honey was able to relieve nighttime cough and cold symptoms as effectively as an over-the-counter cough suppressant. Added benefit: Participants reported improved sleep quality, which can boost the immune system and speed up recovery time: win-win!