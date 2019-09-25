Is there anything better than a hot bath to soothe sore muscles or an aching body? And by adding Epsom salts to the equation, you just might add to the benefits—at least anecdotally, many people say that Epsom salt baths help them after a hard workout or long day. Another idea: A small study3 on patients with osteoarthritis showed that a series of mud bath treatments with added magnesium-rich mineral water was effective at relieving pain and stiffness—and magnesium may have played a role in the pain relief. Go ahead, try it out for yourself.