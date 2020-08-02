Fill your bathtub with hot water—as hot as you can tolerate it. Once it fills about halfway, sprinkle in your ingredients and give it a few big stirs with your hand to help it all dissolve. Then when it's full, get in and submerge yourself to your neck. Soak for at least 20 minutes, but you can stay in as long as 40 minutes.

If you've never done this before, 20 minutes is plenty. Especially with the added ginger, the bath will cause you to sweat more than usual, and it will feel quite hot. Any longer might be too intense for a newbie. Also, don't feel bad if you can't stay totally submerged the entire time.

Once you're out, simply towel off and rest for about 30 minutes before showering. Do not do this detox bath every day. Since the bath will make you sweat excessively, it may make you feel dehydrated. Instead, try it out once or twice a week. You can build to three times a week from there if you want to do so.

Even after you get out of the bath, you'll probably continue to sweat for a period of time, so wear light clothing or a towel so you can easily change. And just like with any massage or sauna treatment, drink plenty of water afterward.