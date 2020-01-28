Just as there are myriad benefits of lavender oil, there are myriad ways to use it. It's typically used topically for skin and hair health although methods can differ based on your preferred ways of application. It's wise not to go too heavy-handed with the oil—since it's highly concentrated, two or three drops are most likely all you need.

When it comes to your skin, dilution is important: The oil can be applied topically to help with irritated or inflamed skin but only if it has been diluted in a "carrier oil" or neutral, minimally processed oil such as coconut, argan, or olive. The mixture can be used just as you would a lotion or moisturizer, once or twice daily. For hair health, you can massage a couple of drops of lavender oil into your scalp as a calming end to the day, or add two or three drops to each dollop of shampoo or conditioner you use.

If it's improving anxiety or getting a sound night's sleep that you're after, putting your oil in a diffuser is your best bet. There are a few ways to use the scent of lavender for your benefit, one of the most popular being diffusion. Essential oil diffusion consists of using a small device to disperse particles of oil into the air, allowing for easy inhalation. If you'd rather not diffuse, a few deep inhales of the scent before bed (or anytime you need a moment of calm) will do the trick. You can even draw the perfect calming herbal bath using a few drops of lavender to soak your stresses away.