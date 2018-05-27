Frequent Yeast Infections? Here's Exactly How To Prevent Them Naturally

It's the kickoff to swim season, and along with those wet bathing suits and sunshine comes a less pleasant summer side effect: yeast infections. Vaginal yeast infections are quite common, and vaginitis (inflammation of the vaginal tissue) is the No. 1 reason women visit their OB-GYN, especially in the summer months.

So how do you know if you have a yeast infection? Vaginal yeast infections often result in a thick white vaginal discharge, itching in the external vaginal area, redness, and irritation. Typically, yeast infections do not have a strong odor, and oftentimes, symptoms can be worse after sexual intercourse. Many women get a yeast infection after taking antibiotics. If you have a yeast infection, you may need a topical antifungal, which can be purchased over the counter at the drugstore, or an oral antifungal, which requires a doctor’s prescription. These medications can be very effective, but remember that there are other infections and irritations that can cause inflammation of the vaginal tissue. So if you are not sure whether you have a yeast infection, or if your symptoms are not improving with treatment, make sure to get an exam by your doctor.

Repeated treatment for yeast infections can be frustrating, and a lot of my patients wonder if there is something more they can do. The good news is that there are many different things that you can do to prevent yeast infections from making another unwanted appearance. The following tips will help you prevent those pesky yeast infections from coming back: