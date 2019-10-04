Exercise & Yeast Infections: Everything You Need To Know, According To An OB/GYN

If you've ever had a yeast infection, I'm guessing you have every intention of avoiding them in the future.

While they're not necessarily dangerous, yeast infections are exceptionally uncomfortable. Most commonly characterized by an itching, burning sensation in the vagina that makes sex and urinating painful, yeast infections can occur in any part of the body where moisture is easily trapped, like folds in the stomach or the area underneath the breasts.

In an effort to help you say goodbye to yeast infections for good, I got in touch with OB/GYN Shannon Clark, and she had a lot to stay on the subject—especially as far as exercise is concerned.

First, the bad news: Exercise can cause yeast infections. The good news? There's a lot you can do about that correlation. Here's what you need to know.