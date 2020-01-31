Candida albicans is a type of fungus that grows on pretty much everyone—and mostly doesn't cause a problem. But sometimes it can get out of control and morph into candidiasis, or candida overgrowth. And that can trigger a host of seemingly unrelated health issues, from skin rashes to yeast infections.

So how can you tell if you have it? Many of the symptoms of candida overgrowth are vague, so the first step is often paying close attention to some of the subtle (or not so subtle) signals your body might be sending out. Here are seven biggies worth paying attention to, plus what to do about them.