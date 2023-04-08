Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic inflammatory GI condition that includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Though much is still unknown about this curious chronic illness, cases of IBD are rapidly increasing in the U.S.

According to a 2020 observational study published in the journal Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, adult prevalence of IBD increased 123% from 2007 to 2016; pediatric prevalence increased 133%. So, what the heck is going on with gut health in this country?