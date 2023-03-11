The world is acutely aware that having a healthy gut supports smooth digestion, but a lesser few consider the comprehensive impact of nourishing your gut daily (think immune function, mental well-being, natural detoxification pathways, and even skin health). Today, maintaining a diverse and abundant microbiome of "good" bacteria is a well-known part of maintaining whole-body health.

But how, specifically, are you supporting your gut health? Many consider probiotics and fermented foods to be the pinnacle of GI health, but those of us who have struggled with digestive issues, mood, and a suboptimal immune response know firsthand that promoting a healthy gut takes more effort and intention than drinking a daily kombucha. Enter: fiber.