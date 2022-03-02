10 Signs You Have A Gut Balance Issue + How To Support It
When your gut is healthy, the rest of your body often hums along happily.
That's because your gut influences everything from your digestion to your brain and your immune system.
However, if your gut isn't at its healthiest, your body tends to have a way of sending signals.
That may look like obvious digestive support (think: gas, bloating, regularity) or some less obvious signs (suboptimal concentration, tiredness, and skin concerns).
Luckily, there are a number of ways to check in with your body to see if you can optimize your gut health, plus expert-backed strategies to cope.
Signs your gut needs support.
Your gut is home to trillions of bacteria along with yeast and viruses that live among these bacteria.
Collectively, these microorganisms are called your gut microbiota. Their collective genes make up the gut microbiome.
Although everyone’s gut microbiome shares some similar characteristics, there are also vast differences.
As Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., a gastroenterologist and internationally recognized gut health expert, puts it “you are one-of-a-kind with a gut microbiome as unique as a fingerprint.”
When the bacteria, yeast, and other microorganisms that live in your gut are in balance, the rest of your body is often in harmony, too.
However, when a bacterial imbalance occurs (not enough of the beneficial bugs), it can lead to suboptimal gut health, and if not supported or corrected, this can affect the rest of your body.
Here are some common factors affected by gut health, and how to optimize yours.
1. Abdominal comfort (i.e., less gas and bloating)
Gas is produced as a normal part of the digestion and fermentation process in the gut, however some strains of gut bacteria naturally produce more gas than others.
If you have more of these super-gas producing strains, it could lead to greater fermentation, trapping gas in the gut and creating bloat.
2. Regularity (going too much)
Gut microbial balance is paramount when it comes to regularity (i.e., not going too much or not going enough).
For example, Clostridium difficile, a type of bacteria that lives in the gut in small numbers, can create regularity issues (going too much) if it's allowed to flourish. And this can push out the good bacteria in your gut, contributing to even more gut imbalance.
3. Regularity (not going enough)
Alternatively, people who swing in the not-going-enough direction typically have lower levels of certain types of bacteria, including Bifidobacteria, in their stool samples. Supplementing with this type of probiotic strain can help improve digestion.*
4. Mood
Your gut microbiome plays a vital role in your mental health and the way you respond to stress.
Although the exact mechanisms aren’t totally clear, there’s evidence that certain hormones that are made in the gut—collectively called gut peptides—control the signaling between your gut and brain (and vice versa).
There are also neural communication channels between the gut and brain (i.e., gut-brain axis).
If these pathways of gut-brain communication are thrown off, it can contribute to things like worry and mood imbalance.
5. Concentration
Your gut produces neurotransmitters that directly support our mood, thoughts, and other cognitive abilities, like concentration and focus. For example, research shows that suboptimal gut balance can negatively affect learning and memory.
6. Skin health
Skin health needs can represent underlying gut health needs. That's because gut is in direct communication with your skin through what’s called the gut-skin axis.
It plays a role in skin homeostasis and physiologic pathways that keep your skin clear and healthy.
Your skin also has a unique microbiome of its own, and the bacteria in your gut influence the balance of bacteria on your skin.
An imbalance in your gut can cause an imbalance in your skin and a variety of skin health needs depending on the individual.
7. Sugar cravings
The microbes in your gut are really good at trying to manipulate you into eating the types of food that feed them and help them grow. But different types of microbes like different foods.
For example, yeast thrives on sugar, Bifidobacteria love dietary fiber, and Bacteroidetes prefer fats.
If your gut contains too much yeast it can lead to intense sugar cravings that ultimately perpetuate the suboptimal gut cycle.
8. Sleep
Research has shown that people with tiredness often have abnormal levels of certain types of gut bacteria.
An unhealthy gut can also negatively affect your natural circadian rhythm, which can disrupt sleep and leave you feeling overly tired during the day.
9. Healthy weight
There are several factors that can contribute to changes in weight, but the bacteria in your gut is one that’s often overlooked.
One study looked at the gut microbiome in lean and overweight twins and found that the overweight twins had reduced bacterial diversity—or fewer types of bacteria in their gut.
Certain types of bacteria can also influence weight gain, since bacteria help break down food and the way your body absorbs nutrients.
10. Immune health
Your gut microbiome directly influences your immune system. When your gut is healthy, your immune system is healthy.
In fact, approximately 70% of the immune system resides in your gut! When the gut is imbalanced, this can affect immune function and health.
One study found that when a certain bacteria, called Enterococcus gallinarum, multiplies too much, it can travel outside your gut to your liver and other tissues where it contributes to immune imbalance.
What causes gut balance issues?
Poor diet is one of the biggest causes of gut imbalance.
While good bacteria thrive on things like fiber and plant foods, bad bacteria and yeast love processed foods and sugar.
And when your diet is full of processed foods and sugar, as many Western diets are, the well-fed bad bacteria start to overtake the good.
Your diet is so important that it can cause undesirable changes in gut health even in a short period of time.
However, while diet is certainly important, it isn’t the only thing that matters. Other factors that can contribute to gut issues include:
- Stress
- Certain medications (e.g., frequent antibiotic use)
- Travel
- Food sensitivities
- Not enough sleep
- Alcohol intake
6 ways to support your gut
Fortunately, just like there are a lot of things that can contribute to a gut imbalance, there are a lot of things you can do to support your gut health and bring your body back into balance:
1. Clean up your diet
One of the first strategies against gut imbalance is diet. The foods you eat have a direct effect on the balance of bacteria in your gut.
Fiber and complex carbohydrates feed the good bacteria, while sugar and processed foods encourage gut imbalance.
To keep your gut healthy, avoid sugar and processed foods and include plenty of high-fiber vegetables, healthy fats, and lean proteins in your diet.
Focus on getting plenty of prebiotic foods, like asparagus, flaxseeds, artichoke, and jicama, too. Prebiotics help feed the good bacteria in your gut so that it can multiply, thrive, and predominate.
One study points out that targeted support strategies for food tolerance, like removing gluten and limiting FODMAPs, may also help, especially if the dietary approach is combined with probiotics.*
2. Include probiotic supplements and fermented foods
Probiotic supplements (such as mbg's probiotic+) and fermented foods can help bring your gut microbiome back into balance by directly supporting your gut with good bacteria, especially when you take it daily.*
As Robert Rountree, M.D., pioneer of functional medicine and an integrative physician, explains, "Probiotics are like good cops. We're putting in the good cops, and the good cops can keep watch over the bad guys."
Research shows that taking a probiotic supplement can support overall digestive health. Probiotics can also provide nutritional support for functional GI needs like occasional gas and bloating, while encouraging regularity.*
In addition to supplements, you can also include fermented foods, like kefir, kimchi, yogurt, miso, sauerkraut and kombucha in your diet, which also contain beneficial bacteria.
Of course, it’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor before taking any new supplements, especially if you’re dealing with health issues and are taking medications and other supplements.
3. Identify and eliminate your specific food "triggers"
While there are some foods, like refined sugars, that are known to contribute to gut imbalance in most people, it’s possible that you have specific food sensitivities and personalized nutrition needs when it comes to optimizing your gut health.
If you keep eating the a food that you're sensitive to, it can lead to immune reactivity and contributes to gut imbalance.
The key to good gut health is identifying and eliminating your food triggers to allow your gut to thrive.
The simplest way to identify individual food response differences is an elimination diet, in which you eliminate common food triggers for 30 days and then slowly reintroduce them, looking out for how you feel along the journey.
Several companies offer at-home testing kits that you can use to confirm which food(s) may be your personal triggers.
While the science behind these food sensitivity testing may not be perfect, if you are able to identify some of your food triggers, eliminating them for at least 30 days could help get your gut on the path to success.
4. Move your body regularly
Getting regular exercise is also an important step in getting your gut into a balanced state.
According to one research review on the effects of exercise on the gut microbiome, aerobic exercise can increase the amount of bacteria in your digestive tract and contribute to overall bacterial diversity.
While any movement can help, it appears that the more physically fit you are, the more diverse your microbiome is.
If you’re sedentary, start small by exercising a couple days a week, then work your way up to including exercise as part of your regular, everyday routine.
5. Pay attention to stress levels
Stress is inevitable, but too much can disrupt your entire system, and your gut is especially vulnerable.
Too much stress can lead to immune reactions that contributes to gut imbalance.
And this effect is seen with any type of stress—physical, emotional, and environmental. While it’s impossible to get rid of stress completely, it’s important to get all types of stress levels under control.
You have to find what works best for you, but some common stress reduction techniques include:
- Reducing your workload
- Making time for fun
- Yoga
- Meditation
- Journaling
- Exercise
- Getting enough good sleep
- Supplements and herbs (SAM-e, ashwagandha, hemp oil, lavender oil, St. John’s wort)
- Cleaning up your environment by using non-toxic personal care and cleaning products
- Breathwork
6. Consider intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting, or going without food for a certain period of time, usually about 14 to 16 hours, may also help get your gut health back on track.
Amy Shah, M.D., a double-board certified medical doctor, says, “Giving your gut a break can support a normal inflammatory response, shed water weight, and reduce bloating.”
To add to that, one study points out that regularly intermittent fasting can also keep your gut healthy and working correctly as you age.
The takeaway
Digestive needs like gas, bloating, and irregularity are all clues of a gut imbalance, which can manifest in other health areas like mood, concentration, your skin, and more.
Luckily, there are lots of things you can do to help improve your gut health.
While diet is often the first line of defense, taking high-quality probiotics with science-backed strains, reducing stress levels, and exercising regularly can also play a big role in supporting your body's health and well-being!*
