When your gut is healthy, the rest of your body often hums along happily.

That's because your gut influences everything from your digestion to your brain and your immune system.

However, if your gut isn't at its healthiest, your body tends to have a way of sending signals.

That may look like obvious digestive support (think: gas, bloating, regularity) or some less obvious signs (suboptimal concentration, tiredness, and skin concerns).

Luckily, there are a number of ways to check in with your body to see if you can optimize your gut health, plus expert-backed strategies to cope.