Ashwagandha 101: Benefits, Usage, & Side Effects Of The Adaptogen

Recently, ancient herbs have gone totally mainstream. Ashwagandha, maca, and rhodiola rosea, to name a few, can be found in health food stores or even served up at your local coffee shop. And it's easy to see why. With our modern go-go-go lifestyles, who doesn't want a warm mug of Zen? All adaptogens have hormone-balancing properties, but here is exactly how Ashwagandha can help lower stress levels and promote an overall sense of calm:

When our bodies encounter stress—an overflowing inbox, looming deadline, or even just exercise—our adrenal glands get the signal that it's go time. The adrenal system is in charge of the body's stress response and regulates hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. When these "stress hormones" are released, the body goes into a "fight or flight" mode. Your pulse quickens, your senses are heightened, and unnecessary systems like digestion are halted while you deal with the threat on hand, which was great when we were being confronted by real threats, like tigers, but nowadays we are constantly being bombarded by stressors and thereby constantly revving up our stress hormones. Chronic exposure to cortisol and adrenaline can take a major toll on your health and has been linked to chronic disease, as well as dysregulation of of our adrenal-brain axis, what some people refer to as adrenal fatigue.

That's where ashwagandha comes in. In ayurvedic tradition ashwagandha has long been touted for its anti-stress properties, and modern science is starting to back those beliefs up. This potent herb works by supporting the adrenal system to mediate the body's response to stress. In one study, participants who took ashwagandha for 60 days lowered their cortisol levels by almost 30 percent. In addition, they scored lower on validated surveys assessing stress and anxiety levels. Animal studies replicating chronic stress have also shown that ashwagandha can increase tolerance to stress. And with our modern lifestyles, we'll take all the help we can get on the stress front.