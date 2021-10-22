Sipping a hot cup of tea is one simple way to engage your senses, which according to licensed marriage and family therapist Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT, helps to get you grounded fast. "Slowly sip hot tea and pay attention to its scent, taste, warmth, and how it feels as it goes down your throat," she says.

Bonus points if you opt for a tea brewed with calming herbs, though as Leeds says, "Even mindfully sipping water can be calming."