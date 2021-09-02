Want To Stress Less? These 15 Science-Backed Supplements Can Help*

Stress, like so many things in life, is best in moderation. In small doses, it's a positive force that prepares our bodies to spring into action, but repeated exposure can leave us feeling drained.

"It's not a good output for your body or your brain if you have high levels of stress all the time," Wendy Suzuki, Ph.D., a brain plasticity researcher and professor of neural science at New York University, tells mbg.

Along with stress-relieving practices like exercise and meditation, supplements can help bring your body back to baseline and relieve stress before it builds up into a problem.*