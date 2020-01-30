The endocannabinoid system is known as a "master regulatory system" and works to maintain homeostasis in the body, which is a scientific way of saying it works to keep the body in balance.

“Because emerging science is showing that the ECS is one of the central signaling and regulatory systems in the human body, new discoveries about the importance of this system are being published every day," says Robert Rountree, M.D., a renowned integrative medicine physician. "That is part of what makes the study of the ECS so exciting—the more we know about what this system is and does, the more we understand how supporting it can affect a huge range of conditions from obesity to chronic pain to addiction. The potential impact is enormous," he explains.

Although science is still uncovering exactly how the endocannabinoid system works, we do know it’s all about regulation and balance. Here are some of the ways the ECS influences the body: