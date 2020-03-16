But how do you know if you're dealing with endocannabinoid deficiency? Unfortunately, there's no commercially available method to test someone's endocannabinoid tone just yet. Generally feeling out of balance, or dealing with one of the chronic ailments above (especially if it doesn't get better despite your best efforts) could be an indicator. For example, says Rountree, "if someone has chronic digestive issues or IBS, despite being cleared of the major culprits like inflammatory bowel disease or an infectious agent, then I think it's a reasonable assumption this person could have a disorder of the endocannabinoid system."