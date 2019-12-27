There are clear physical benefits to exercise (weight loss, improved heart health, etc.), but movement has mental benefits as well.

Exercise produces endorphins—chemicals in the brain that make you feel good—which help decrease tension, elevate mood, improve sleep, and boost self-esteem. All these are factors that can lead to reduced stress. In addition, research has found that exercise can increase emotional resilience, the way you handle stress.

While structured gym time is great, Samantha Boardman, M.D., a clinical instructor in psychiatry and attending psychiatrist at Weill Cornell Medical College, recommends building regular activity into your daily routine as well.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Park farther away in the parking lot. Get off the subway one to two stops earlier and walk the rest of the way to your destination. Just five minutes of exercise a day can help stimulate stress-reducing effects.