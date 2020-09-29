5 Simple Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Fewer Injuries
When you think of stretching, an image of pulling your arm across your chest or bringing your heel to your butt might come to mind. But then you might wonder why it seems like you're constantly dealing with frustrating, persistent aches (looking at you lower back pain). I've got news for you: A truly good stretch isn't about going through the motions, it's about truly increasing range of motion and function in your body.
As for the best stretches to do daily, I've laid out and demonstrated some of my favorites below. All of these help with the most common types of pain in today's tech and quarantine world (think: lower back discomfort, wrist aches, neck strain, and knee pain). Plus, they'll help you move better during workouts or even just daily tasks.
I recommend doing these stretches for about a minute each, ideally five times a week (if not daily) to keep your body functioning in tip-top shape. Carving out just a few minutes per day for movement and stress release can make a world of difference in your daily life—trust me.
1. Neck Stretch
How to: Start in a standing position, with your feet together. Press your shoulder and the heel of your palm down away from you while flexing your fingers up as high as you can. Look the opposite direction as your hand, at an upwards diagonal. Next, slowly bring your chin down towards your collarbone, looking toward the ground. Hold both positions for a minute, then repeat on the opposite side.
Good for: Releasing neck tension from staring at a screen or your phone.
Benefits: Better posture, less shoulder impingement, fewer tension-related head symptoms.
2. Hip Flexor Stretch
How to: Start in a kneeling position, with both legs at a 90 degree angle. Press your front heel into the floor and tuck the toes of your back foot under. Tuck your pelvis. Squeeze your rear glutes, and feel like you’re dragging the front heel and back knee closer together. With the same side arm as the bottom leg, reach up as high as you can and slightly lean towards the side with the leg in front. Maintain engagement. Hold for one minute. Repeat on other side.
Good for: Reversing the effects of sitting all day by putting the hips from flexion into extension.
Benefits: Less lower back or knee pain, hip pinching or popping; better splits; longer strides; lower risk of injury.
3. Hamstrings Stretch
How to: Start on one knee with the other leg straight out in front of you with toes pointed towards the ceiling. (You may put your foot and hands against a wall for balance as well as an extra stretch). Keep the back flat or arched as you push your hips back and hinge your chest forward. Think of lengthening forward versus rounding down. Imagine a string pulling your chest towards the wall in front of you. Then, bring the front leg across the body for an outer hamstring stretch. Hold for a minute in each position. Repeat on other side.
Good for: Allowing the quad to contract more, making other exercises easier.
Benefits: Better splits, bigger range of motion to increase personal records, lower risk of injury, improved form, relieve lower back or knee pain.
4. Lying Chest Stretch
How to: Lie on your stomach and place one arm straight out to the side of you. Bend your elbow to 90º. Using the opposite hand, press down into the floor to gently roll your body onto the shoulder that has arm extended. Keep the shoulder on the floor as much as possible and away from the ear (minor adjustments may be necessary once you roll into the position for the deepest stretch). Hold for one minute. Repeat on other side.
Good for: Reversing the effects of sitting all day by putting the shoulders in proper alignment and upper back in an aligned position.
Benefits: Promotes better posture, less shoulder impingement and tension in the lower back, more open chest muscles, and better thoracic spine movement.
5. Shoulder Stretch
How to: Kneel on the ground, then place your wrists on the floor or on an elevated surface. Keeping your arms straight, drop the chest and armpits towards the floor. Your gaze can be towards the hands or straight in front of you. Alternate contracting your abs and letting your chest hang. Hold for one minute.
Good for: Reversing the effects of sitting all day by putting the shoulders in the proper alignment, and upper back in an aligned position.
Benefits: Promotes better posture, less shoulder impingement, opens tight shoulder and lats muscles, and better thoracic spine movement.
