If your downward dog or plank pose comes with a side of aching or creaking in your wrists, you're not alone. Wrist pain is a common ailment that can stem from all sorts of causes: typing on your computer, past injury, excess weight-bearing exercise, and more. If you are experiencing wrist irritation during a yoga or fitness class, be sure to let your teacher know, as they can help you with modifications to take the pressure off of your wrists.

You can also do a series of wrist stretches to warm up and strengthen your wrists and forearms to help prevent more pain. Here are a few of my favorite wrist strengthening exercises and stretches that you can do from home: