mindbodygreen

Close banner
Routines

Take Your Plank To The Next Level With Knee Taps

Amanda Quadrini
Brand Partnerships By Amanda Quadrini
Plank Variation with Knee Taps

Image by mbg Creative

February 27, 2020 — 13:04 PM

With busy schedules and long to-do lists, it can feel impossible to squeeze in a workout when you know you really should. We've all been there—which is why we love a good full-body exercise that makes for a simple, fast, and most importantly, effective workout.

Planks are one of those moves that provide just that, working your arms, legs, and core. So, to take your plank practice to the next level, we're spotlighting knee taps—including how to do them and why they work.

How to do it.

Because this pose incorporates the cat-like spine seen in cat-cow, take a few rounds of those to warm up as it will help you go deeper into this move.

Start in plank pose, making sure shoulders are stacked over wrists and the neck is neutral. Your body will form a straight line as you lightly squeeze your glutes and hamstrings, and engage your core. You should feel one long line of energy from the crown of your head to your heels.

From here, holding the plank, bring your right knee into your chest. As you squeeze your core and your right oblique, feel this isometric hold and keep your shoulders stacked over your wrists. Then, keeping your knee where it is, slowly tap your right knee to the mat as you inhale. 

As you exhale, lift your knee towards your nose making a cat-like spine, doming your shoulders and creating space in the upper thoracic. As you squeeze your core, the backside of your body will have more space to open up.

Come back to plank on an inhale and switch sides. Continue as you link your breath to the movement.

Full Body Workout - Plank with Knee Taps

Image by mbg Creative

When done correctly, planks and all their wonderful variations work muscles all around the body. Do this move regularly and you can expect to see some gains in your triceps, core, and glutes. And not only that, but all the space you're inviting into the upper thoracic is great for a weary upper back.

The fact is, we all have things we could prioritize over working out. But with simple moves like these, plus HIIT workouts that can be done anywhere, it's never been easier to get a little bit of movement in.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Amanda Quadrini
Amanda Quadrini Brand Partnerships
Amanda Quadrini is on the Brand Partnerships team at mindbodygreen. She grew up in Southern California where she attended San Diego State University. She received her degree in...

More On This Topic

Motivation

When It Comes To Intense Exercise, New Research Says Don't Overdo It

Sarah Regan
When It Comes To Intense Exercise, New Research Says Don't Overdo It
Recovery

Do Electrolytes Actually Reduce Nausea & Cramps? New Study Digs In

Abby Moore
Do Electrolytes Actually Reduce Nausea & Cramps? New Study Digs In
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Integrative Health

New Study Outlines The Link Between Heart Health & Memory

Eliza Sullivan
New Study Outlines The Link Between Heart Health & Memory
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Use Hemp Oil For Better Sleep, Softer Skin, Shinier Hair & More

Julia Guerra
8 Ways To Use Hemp Oil For Better Sleep, Softer Skin, Shinier Hair & More
Functional Food

Wait, What Should I Eat If I Want To Be Healthy & Good To The Planet?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Wait, What Should I Eat If I Want To Be Healthy & Good To The Planet?
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Friendships

This Is Exactly How Many Hours It Takes To Create A Lasting Friendship

Lydia Denworth
This Is Exactly How Many Hours It Takes To Create A Lasting Friendship
Travel

Want To Increase Your Longevity? Looking To The Left Might Help

Abby Moore
Want To Increase Your Longevity? Looking To The Left Might Help
Functional Food

A Cookbook Author's 3 Meal Prep Tips For Keeping Healthy Food On-Hand

Colleen Wachob
A Cookbook Author's 3 Meal Prep Tips For Keeping Healthy Food On-Hand
Integrative Health

How Women's Immune Systems Differ From Men's & Why It Matters

Sarah Regan
How Women's Immune Systems Differ From Men's & Why It Matters
Mental Health

How To Be Mindful About Eating Disorders In The Workplace

Natalie Buchwald, LMHC
How To Be Mindful About Eating Disorders In The Workplace
Change-Makers

How Scientists Are Using Peppermint Oil To Improve Solar Panels

Eliza Sullivan
How Scientists Are Using Peppermint Oil To Improve Solar Panels
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-do-a-plank-with-knee-taps

Your article and new folder have been saved!