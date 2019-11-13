As healthy and as therapeutic as backbends can be, please be careful. There are conditions, including spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis, that can be exacerbated by bending the spine back and compressing the lumbar spine. Please check with your doctor if you have any concerns before trying!

It's crucial that your muscles are fully warmed up before you jump into these poses. I don't recommend that you practice backbends in the morning or directly after a long period of time in which your spine is rounded forward.

The stiffest part of the spine is typically the thoracic (mid-back). If you experience pain in backbends at your lower back from hyperextension or compression, try to even up the curve by focusing on increasing the spinal extension at this stuck point.

Here are five backbends that can help improve your posture, in order of difficulty. Pick just one or two to practice at a time.