On upper body days, McKenna advises doing cardio either before or after your weight training session—whichever you prefer. Choose a form of cardio that primarily engages your legs (like running or using a stair stepper), rather than your arms.

On leg days, "I recommend a 10-minute walk beforehand to loosen your muscles and prepare your glutes, thighs, and hamstrings for strength training," McKenna suggests. "The last thing you want is to go for a run after deadlifting 150 pounds." If you opt for more intense cardio on these days, do it after your weight training session to avoid compromising your lifting performance.