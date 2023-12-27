Energy expenditure varies widely depending on your age, height, weight, metabolism, and fitness level. Meier says, "On average, the 12-3-30 will burn roughly 200 calories depending on a person's weight and individual metabolism." Also, remember that the more you do a specific workout, the more your body adapts to it. So as your fitness improves, you'll need to increase the intensity (speed, incline) or the volume (time) of your 12-3-30 workouts to continue burning the same amount of calories.