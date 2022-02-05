There are so many benefits to lateral band walks, from strengthening the entire lower body, to improving stability and posture. For one thing, this move works the glutes, thighs, and hips, which help keep the body stable and supported. Having strong hips keeps your entire body in line, and helps to support lower back strength, too.

On top of that, lateral band walk is also a great functional movement exercise, and helps improve stability in your knees and hips. As Mason tells mbg, this move promotes hip health and strength. "We're always moving forward in our daily lives but for optimal hip health we should be incorporating all of the hips' planes of motion—which are forward, lateral, and backwards movements," she explains.

It's simple, as well, making it a perfect move for fitness novices and veterans alike.

The bottom line is, there's a reason lateral band walks are a favorite of so many trainers: They're beneficial in so many ways and will absolutely get your lower body working fast.