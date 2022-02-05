 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Routines
How To Do Lateral Band Walks + Tips, Modifications & Benefits

How To Do Lateral Band Walks + Tips, Modifications & Benefits

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman doing lateral band walk exercise

Image by mbg Creative / mbg Creative

February 5, 2022 — 1:04 AM

If you're looking for a lower body move that's as simple as it is effective, look no further than lateral band walks. This valuable exercise packs a punch fast, and all you need is a resistance band. Here's how to do this move correctly, as demonstrated by fitness instructor Janeil Mason, M.S., plus tips, modifications, and benefits.

How to do lateral band walks:

lateral walk

Image by mbg creative

  1. Begin on the right side of your mat, and place the mini band just above your ankles. Start with your feet hip-width apart; come into a half-squat position.
  2. Take one big step to the left with your left foot, then take a small step to the left with your right foot. Be sure to keep your knees from caving in.
  3. Continue until you reach the other side of your mat, then reverse the movement and return to start.
  4. Repeat for 60 seconds.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Tips & modifications:

  • Keep your core engaged to support the upper body and work your abdominal muscles.
  • Keep your hips neutral (not tilting up or tucking under) in your half squat.
  • Use a band with less resistance to make this move easier, or ditch the band entirely if need be.
  • Use a band with more resistance to make this move more challenging. You can also add a second band above the knees to increase the difficulty.
  • To incorporate the arms, you can hold a dumbbell or weight.

What are the benefits?

vitamin D3 potency+

vitamin D3 potency+

Supports bone and muscle health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(37)
vitamin D3 potency+

There are so many benefits to lateral band walks, from strengthening the entire lower body, to improving stability and posture. For one thing, this move works the glutes, thighs, and hips, which help keep the body stable and supported. Having strong hips keeps your entire body in line, and helps to support lower back strength, too.

On top of that, lateral band walk is also a great functional movement exercise, and helps improve stability in your knees and hips. As Mason tells mbg, this move promotes hip health and strength. "We're always moving forward in our daily lives but for optimal hip health we should be incorporating all of the hips' planes of motion—which are forward, lateral, and backwards movements," she explains.

It's simple, as well, making it a perfect move for fitness novices and veterans alike.

The bottom line is, there's a reason lateral band walks are a favorite of so many trainers: They're beneficial in so many ways and will absolutely get your lower body working fast.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Routines

27 Dumbbell Exercises That Go Way Beyond Boring Biceps Curls

Kristine Thomason
27 Dumbbell Exercises That Go Way Beyond Boring Biceps Curls
Routines

This Strategic Workout Truly Targets Every Part Of Your Glutes In Just 5 Moves

BB Arrington, CPT
This Strategic Workout Truly Targets Every Part Of Your Glutes In Just 5 Moves
Beauty

Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?

Alexandra Engler
Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?
Personal Growth

I'm A Relationship Expert: This Is How To Set Boundaries Without Feeling Selfish

Jason Wachob
I'm A Relationship Expert: This Is How To Set Boundaries Without Feeling Selfish
Integrative Health

I'm A Fertility Scientist: Here Are 3 Misconceptions About Male Fertility

Cleopatra Kamperveen, Ph.D.
I'm A Fertility Scientist: Here Are 3 Misconceptions About Male Fertility
Functional Food

Every Question About Health & Wellness Coaching You've Ever Had, Answered

Sara Angle, CPT
Every Question About Health & Wellness Coaching You've Ever Had, Answered
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Melatonin Supplements Are More Popular Than Ever — That May Not Be A Good Thing

Sarah Regan
Melatonin Supplements Are More Popular Than Ever — That May Not Be A Good Thing
Sex

The Best Time Of Day To Have Sex, According To Your Sleep Type

Sarah Regan
The Best Time Of Day To Have Sex, According To Your Sleep Type
Recipes

I Make This Creamy Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Smoothie At Least Once A Week

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
I Make This Creamy Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Smoothie At Least Once A Week
Home

The Top 5 Things You Can Do To Avoid Mold At Home This Year

Michael Rubino
The Top 5 Things You Can Do To Avoid Mold At Home This Year
Home

I'm A Podiatrist & This Is The Best Way To Break In Shoes, Pain-Free

Sarah Regan
I'm A Podiatrist & This Is The Best Way To Break In Shoes, Pain-Free
Integrative Health

This Is The Absolute Easiest Way To Take Your Gut Health From Subpar To Thriving

Lindsay Boyers
This Is The Absolute Easiest Way To Take Your Gut Health From Subpar To Thriving
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/lateral-band-walk
vitamin D3 potency+

Supports bone and muscle health.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin D3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!