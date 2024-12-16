Advertisement
Get Moving: 4 Ideas To Move More — From Daily Steps To Big Adventures
Go-getters understand the importance of moving their bodies. From always fitting in time at the gym to finding their flow at yoga class to fitting in a hike with friends on the weekend, staying active is the norm. These movement enthusiasts know that these moments not only keep their body healthy, but serve as the foundation for well-lived life.
That’s the art of movement.
Below, discover new, exciting ways to get out into the world and move more—all with the Toyota Crown Family. With these dynamic vehicles, you’ll feel inspired to take on new challenges, get active, and go places.
4 ways to practice the art of movement
Making sure you move in a variety of ways can ensure your body stays healthy, active, and always ready-to-go. In fact, there’s ample evidence showing exercise has profound benefits to your physical, emotional, and mental health, which can all add up to a long, healthy life.
Try new workouts to stay inspired
It’s easy to get stuck in a workout rut, repeating the same moves day-in, day-out or hitting up the same class. While consistency is a good thing, it’s actually very important to mix up your exercises. Changes in routines can help keep the body safe, improve muscle strength, and maximize results, research shows1.
Not only that, but it’s better for your mental health too. Studies have found that simply the act of trying new experiences makes us happier by adding more variety to our lives. The researchers noted that novel experiences provide positive challenges to our days, expose us to new perspectives, and provide environmental enrichment.
So if you’re feeling a plateau in your workout, it may be a signal that it’s time to switch things up.
Let the Toyota Crown Family take you there. With bold exterior style and premium interior touches, these vehicles offer the perfect ride to new experiences. Even just looking at the silhouettes make it clear that these vehicles are standouts: The Toyota Crown sedan offers an available bi-tone exterior or a Nightshade edition with darkened accents, while Toyota Crown Signia comes with a sleek design and monochromatic grille.
On the inside, you’ll find premium craftsmanship that inspires. From intuitive tech to an immersive audio experience, you’ll enjoy every moment of the journey.
Hikes improve mental health
Working out is good for your mental health—just ask anyone who’s experienced that endorphin boost after a good gym session. But there are ways to make the mood-boosting benefits of movement even more impactful. Including: Taking things outdoors.
Research shows that exercising outdoors can enhance the physical and mental health benefits2 of the activity. Spending time in green space has the ability to calm stress, impact mood, and improve energy levels, all of which can make us more motivated in our workouts.
Hikes are an excellent way to immerse yourself in nature, challenge the body, and enjoy the health benefits of movement. Make sure you’re well equipped on your next adventure with the Toyota Crown Family.
These vehicles make it easy to get moving: The Toyota Crown sedan has an available Hybrid MAX powertrain with up to 340 horsepower and the Toyota Crown Signia features efficiency of up to 38 combined estimated miles per gallon.
And to make sure you can fit all your needed gear, the Toyota Crown Signia SUV boasts substantial cargo capacity that can be expanded by second-row fully fold-flat seats and an extension board.
Both vehicles offer an available fixed panoramic roof, meaning you can enjoy the views to and from your outdoor excursions.
Posture improves the body’s stress response
An underrated aspect of physical fitness is posture and form. How you carry yourself can influence how effective the workout is—as well as how the body feels day-to-day.
By focusing on posture when we move, walk, and sit, it can have profound effects on overall health, as research shows it can even ease the body’s stress response, enhance longevity, and help improve mood.
You can work on exposure through specific exercises like yoga, which focuses on full body alignment. Research finds that the posture of folks who regularly practice yoga is significantly better than other individuals in the study. By adding yoga to your overall workout routine, you can help improve the efficacy of everything else that you do, as it improves your form.
But you should also pay attention to your posture throughout the day, even when sedentary. Be sure to have an ergonomic setup at your workstation and prioritize alignment when driving.
The Toyota Crown Family will have you sitting tall on all your drives. The elevated height from within the cabin results in better line of sight and makes it effortless to get in and out of the vehicle. The heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel come standard, so you feel comfortable no matter what’s going on outside. And with low noise, vibrations, and harshness, you’ll experience your own personal oasis.
Adopt an “adventure-based” mindset
Sometimes finding the motivation to get moving is the hard part. But research shows that by adopting an “adventure-based” mindset, you can not only improve motivation—but you can improve your overall health.
In the research, individuals noted that having the right mindset (one that focused on resilience, controllable elements, and a sense of adventure) were protective strategies for mental health. Other studies have found that outdoor adventures have a positive impact on life satisfaction3.
So when you’re feeling unmotivated to get moving, think about how you can turn your day into an adventure. Even just embracing a positive mindset during your daily activities can help: From an afternoon walk to your daily commute, shifting your perspective can make the journey so much more enjoyable.
With the Toyota Crown Family, you can feel all the exhilaration that life has to offer with a totally captivating experience. These vehicles elevate their segments, bringing next-level sophistication and high-quality performance. It's the reliability and quality Toyota is known for—enhanced with sleek, sophisticated modern designs.
Let’s go places
The Toyota Crown Family of vehicles are designed to keep up any dynamic, fast-paced life—one fueled by adventure and movement. For go-getters and well-being enthusiasts, these vehicles can make the journey more exhilarating.
