These Sneakers Feel Like Walking On Clouds (& You'd Never Know They're Slip-Ons)

Comfortable footwear is rarely synonymous with stylish footwear, but the Monaco manages to find the perfect midpoint between the two. The chunky silhouette offers ample room to spread your toes, so you don't have to worry about the negative impacts of a cramped toe box on your foot health. Yet the colorful edges give a slimming effect that ensures the sneakers don't look like clown shoes despite the more spacious fit. A past coworker even passed me at the park and immediately complimented my shoes (and she now works in fashion).