These Sneakers Feel Like Walking On Clouds (& You'd Never Know They're Slip-Ons)
Every spring, I look forward to a few things. The first day of warm weather, the vision of sunlight peeking through cherry blossoms, and the sight of brand new walking shoes adorning my feet. (Remember: Most walking shoes need to be replaced every 500 miles or so!)
And while I've historically turned to Cariuma to provide my spring sneakers, I decided to switch things up this year by testing out the new Kizik Monaco. These chunky, retro sneakers deliver the brand's signature hands-free technology, but in a new silhouette optimized for strolling.
After two weeks of putting these slip-on sneakers to the test, I can confidently say they're the brand's comfiest style yet. Here's what makes these stylish kicks worth the splurge.
What is Kizik?
First things first, Kizik is known for its patented hands-free technology, which uses either an external plastic cage or internal arc to create a flexible heel. This allows the heel of the shoe to bend under the weight of your foot as you slip the sneaker on before quickly popping back into place.
This springing motion is a universal trait across all of Kizik's designs, whether it's my old Kizik favorite, the Milan, or the brand's popular kid-friendly styles. This makes the footwear accessible to a range of folks, including those with accessibility challenges like back pain or arthritis.
And while this clever technology makes the brand a standout—there's a reason Nike decided to invest in it (or at least the brand's parent company HandsfreeLabs)—the impressive part is that Kizik's shoes are comfortable. What's more, they're comfortable right out the box.
Why I love these sneakers:
They're stylish
Comfortable footwear is rarely synonymous with stylish footwear, but the Monaco manages to find the perfect midpoint between the two. The chunky silhouette offers ample room to spread your toes, so you don't have to worry about the negative impacts of a cramped toe box on your foot health. Yet the colorful edges give a slimming effect that ensures the sneakers don't look like clown shoes despite the more spacious fit. A past coworker even passed me at the park and immediately complimented my shoes (and she now works in fashion).
Plus, the retro-inspired style comes in a variety of colorways, including a bright pink and simple black, to go with every wardrobe. I struggled to decide between the more neutral options and green before settling on the latter.
They're unbelievably comfortable
I was shocked to discover these walking sneakers were even comfier than other designs that I've tried from the brand. The responsive midsole adds just enough bounce without causing instability, and I love the durable rubber tread along the bottom (especially for spring showers).
There's even moderate arch support, which ensures these sneakers keep your feet supported for long walks. In fact, Monaco has actually become my favorite shoe for my daily walks to the dog park (about 5,000 steps per trek).
Of course, you can always remove the insole and swap in your own for custom orthotics if needed—another win for comfortable and stylish sneakers.
They're breathable enough for warm weather
The upper is made from a breathable knit, which keeps your feet at the perfect temperature. Even with warmer weather kicking in, my feet haven't started to overheat and sweat (even when sockless). That being said, I don't recommend skipping the socks, as slipping a dirty foot in and out of the sneaker can cause discoloration of the heel collar—plus I can see the sneaker getting stinky over time.
What's more, their sustainably sourced materials feel durable. I've actually worn the Monaco to the dog park a few times, which often ends in dirty pawprint-stained pants and shoes. I was pleasantly surprised to see the material was somewhat stain-resistant, and my sneakers still look like I just got them out of the box despite logging over 100,000 steps in them.
They're ready-to-wear out of the box
There's nothing I dislike more than having to deal with a break-in period with footwear. Why do we all allow ourselves to spend weeks cramming our feet into shoes that give us blisters until our feet conform to the style?
That's why I'm a huge fan of Kizik. You simply slip on these shoes (literally!) and immediately have comfortable, cloudlike footwear.
The takeaway
If you're planning to add a new footwear staple to your footwear collection this spring, I can't recommend the Kizik Monaco enough. The retro design exemplifies how Kizik perfectly merges function and fashion, with inclusive designs that support an array of mobility needs. And it helps that you can log thousands of steps without food aches or pains (well, at least from the shoe).