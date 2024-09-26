Advertisement
Kizik Shoes Review: I Walked 18,000 Steps Right Out Of The Box
After writing about comfortable shoes for more than seven years, I can safely say it takes a lot to impress me. At this point, most sneakers offer arch support or extra-deep heel cups—so how can a design actually stand out in the crowded footwear space?
Well, in the case of Kizik, it's the hands-free, slip-on design. Each lace-up sneaker has a cage built around the heel that bends under the weight of your foot. This allows you to slip on the sneaker before the heel pops back into place like a whac-o-mole.
While I initially thought the design would really only make a difference for traveling (and busy TSA lines), I quickly realized they're just as convenient for everyday life.
Whether I'm running out to coffee or just trying to take my dog out before bedtime, Kizik's stylish sneakers make the process of getting out the door so much smoother for me. And yes, it helps that they're actually stylish too.
Wait, what's this about a cage?
The flexible heel is an essential component of every Kizik style—whether it's the brand's bestselling Athens (an activewear style) or the trendy Milan (my personal favorite).
However, the exact technology varies by shoe type; some shoes boast an external plastic lattice or cage, while others have a flexible arc built around the heel.
Both patented versions manage to straddle the line between flexibility and sturdiness, which ensures these shoes stay in place through hours of wear.
And while you might expect the shoe's bounce-back strength to wean over time, the tech has undergone more than 30,000 compression tests to ensure it lasts. Further proof of its genius? Nike Labs invested in Kizik's parent company HandsfreeLabs.
Well, are they actually comfortable?
It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of the hands-free design—but I promise there's more to these sneakers.
Every style includes the brand's signature Rabbit Foam midsole. The exact amount of cushioning varies by style, but I'd argue the aforementioned Milan hits the perfect happy medium. It offers some shock absorption but never makes your foot feel unstable.
What's more, the sneakers have removable (and washable) insoles. I've fallen into a habit of skipping socks when wearing my Kiziks, so I love knowing I can give my shoe a quick refresh any time by tossing the insole in the wash.
Plus, it means you can always add custom orthotics if needed. But I'd argue there's ample support without making any swaps.
My experience with Kizik
My obsession started with Kizik's Milan style when the brand's Salsa colorway dropped in my inbox. I loved how it reflected the current '90s footwear trend, with elements that reminded me of many popular styles right now: dual-tone uppers, flashy details, and elevated outsoles. [Editor's note: The Salsa colorway sold out within weeks of launching.]
When my samples arrived, I couldn't wait to wear them. I wore them straight out of the box on an 8-mile trek around the city with visiting family. It might have been tempting fate, but my feet didn't hurt once.
Instead, I felt supported for almost 18,000 steps (and my feet didn't hurt once). Instead, the vibrant design earned me plenty of compliments from strangers.
Naturally, I'm already adding another pair to my collection. Luckily, Kizik offers the Milan in 17 colorways, with both leather and nylon material options.
While I could go on and on about comfort, my favorite part of the Milan design is how efficiently it makes my day. Whenever I'm heading out the door, I just need to slip on these shoes and go. No fumbling with shoelaces!
What other testers say
Currently, the Kizik shoes have more than 1,800 reviews with a combine rating of 4.5 out of 5 starts. Here's what other user say:
- "My wife teaches in these shoes all days. They are attractive enough to be admired by others and comfortable enough to be admired [by] her, long days on her feet!"
- "These are the most comfortable, easy to put on shoes. I wear them all the time."
- "Good shoe, comfortable and easy to put on and take off. I have a torn Achilles tendon and must wear shoes whenever walking. When sitting I like to remove them and the Kiziks are great for that!"
- "I ordered the arch support inserts and my feet have never been happier! The Milan fits a little firmer than the Athens, but my ankles appreciated the support. Walking 15,000 steps all over Europe (and the uneven cobblestone) has been a breeze. Best travel shoes I've ever worn."
The takeaway
I don't rave about comfortable shoes as often these days—but I can't stop telling everyone about Kizik. The brand's comfortable footwear perfectly merges function with fashion, and I'm already expanding my collection of Kizik shoes with new colorways.
