Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Kizik Shoes Review: I Walked 18,000 Steps Right Out Of The Box

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
September 26, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Kizik shoes on a white table taken by tester next to photo of foot slipping into kizik shoes
September 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

After writing about comfortable shoes for more than seven years, I can safely say it takes a lot to impress me. At this point, most sneakers offer arch support or extra-deep heel cups—so how can a design actually stand out in the crowded footwear space?

Well, in the case of Kizik, it's the hands-free, slip-on design. Each lace-up sneaker has a cage built around the heel that bends under the weight of your foot. This allows you to slip on the sneaker before the heel pops back into place like a whac-o-mole.

While I initially thought the design would really only make a difference for traveling (and busy TSA lines), I quickly realized they're just as convenient for everyday life.

Whether I'm running out to coffee or just trying to take my dog out before bedtime, Kizik's stylish sneakers make the process of getting out the door so much smoother for me. And yes, it helps that they're actually stylish too.

Kizik Milan

$119
Kizik Milan in Salsa on white background

Wait, what's this about a cage?

The flexible heel is an essential component of every Kizik style—whether it's the brand's bestselling Athens (an activewear style) or the trendy Milan (my personal favorite).

However, the exact technology varies by shoe type; some shoes boast an external plastic lattice or cage, while others have a flexible arc built around the heel.

Image by Kizik

Both patented versions manage to straddle the line between flexibility and sturdiness, which ensures these shoes stay in place through hours of wear.

And while you might expect the shoe's bounce-back strength to wean over time, the tech has undergone more than 30,000 compression tests to ensure it lasts. Further proof of its genius? Nike Labs invested in Kizik's parent company HandsfreeLabs.

Well, are they actually comfortable?

It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of the hands-free design—but I promise there's more to these sneakers.

Every style includes the brand's signature Rabbit Foam midsole. The exact amount of cushioning varies by style, but I'd argue the aforementioned Milan hits the perfect happy medium. It offers some shock absorption but never makes your foot feel unstable.

Kizik Shoes Milan Salsa style on white table taken by tester
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

What's more, the sneakers have removable (and washable) insoles. I've fallen into a habit of skipping socks when wearing my Kiziks, so I love knowing I can give my shoe a quick refresh any time by tossing the insole in the wash.

Plus, it means you can always add custom orthotics if needed. But I'd argue there's ample support without making any swaps.

My experience with Kizik

My obsession started with Kizik's Milan style when the brand's Salsa colorway dropped in my inbox. I loved how it reflected the current '90s footwear trend, with elements that reminded me of many popular styles right now: dual-tone uppers, flashy details, and elevated outsoles. [Editor's note: The Salsa colorway sold out within weeks of launching.]

When my samples arrived, I couldn't wait to wear them. I wore them straight out of the box on an 8-mile trek around the city with visiting family. It might have been tempting fate, but my feet didn't hurt once.

Kizik Shoes in sala on testers feet on white table
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Instead, I felt supported for almost 18,000 steps (and my feet didn't hurt once). Instead, the vibrant design earned me plenty of compliments from strangers.

Naturally, I'm already adding another pair to my collection. Luckily, Kizik offers the Milan in 17 colorways, with both leather and nylon material options.

While I could go on and on about comfort, my favorite part of the Milan design is how efficiently it makes my day. Whenever I'm heading out the door, I just need to slip on these shoes and go. No fumbling with shoelaces!

What other testers say

Currently, the Kizik shoes have more than 1,800 reviews with a combine rating of 4.5 out of 5 starts. Here's what other user say:

  • "My wife teaches in these shoes all days. They are attractive enough to be admired by others and comfortable enough to be admired [by] her, long days on her feet!"
  • "These are the most comfortable, easy to put on shoes. I wear them all the time."
  • "Good shoe, comfortable and easy to put on and take off. I have a torn Achilles tendon and must wear shoes whenever walking. When sitting I like to remove them and the Kiziks are great for that!"
  • "I ordered the arch support inserts and my feet have never been happier! The Milan fits a little firmer than the Athens, but my ankles appreciated the support. Walking 15,000 steps all over Europe (and the uneven cobblestone) has been a breeze. Best travel shoes I've ever worn."

The takeaway

I don't rave about comfortable shoes as often these days—but I can't stop telling everyone about Kizik. The brand's comfortable footwear perfectly merges function with fashion, and I'm already expanding my collection of Kizik shoes with new colorways.

Kizik Milan

$119
Kizik Milan in Salsa on white background

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.