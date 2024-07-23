Vionic, a brand recommended by three experts we interviewed (Alvarez, Schaeffer, and Sandra Gail Frayna, physical therapist and founder of Hudson Premier Physical Therapy & Sports), make podiatrist-backed shoes for a variety of foot types and needs.

These classic sneakers have supreme arch support and cushioning, and are made with a leather upper and a durable rubber outsole. Each shoe features a podiatrist-designed footbed with three comfort zones: a deep heel cup, forefoot cushioning, and a midsole with unrivaled arch support. These features help the sneaker better contour to your feet, resulting in a more supported, comfortable fit. If the shoes get dirty, all you have to do is wipe them with a dry cloth.

Customers praise this podiatrist-approved shoe for its sleek design and excellent arch support. One Amazon customer writes, “Well-made and super comfortable. Great support. I am an 8.5, and the same size fits perfectly. No rubbing or too-tight areas. Good arch support but is not too high. Quality leather. Not a bright white, if that's what you prefer. Love them!!”

Although many people approve of this podiatrist-recommended pick, some point out that the shoe runs a bit big. Keep this in mind when choosing your size.