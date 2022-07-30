Motivation The 14 Best Shoes For Bunions, Based On Podiatrist Guidelines mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.

Nothing can ruin a nice walk quite like wearing the wrong shoes for your feet, and it's only made worse if you struggle with an issue as uncomfortable as bunions. A painful bump that develops on the inside of the big toe joint, bunions can cause the foot to appear misshapen and feel quite stiff, especially if your shoes are squeezing that area. If you’ve been ignoring the issue for far too long and are ready to make the investment in a shoe that alleviates pain and doesn’t add more pressure to your bunion, these are the best options to consider for offering both cushioning and space.

What are bunions?

Put simply, bunions are bony bumps that develop on the inside joint of your big toe and are generally caused by years of consistent pressure on that area of the foot. This can be due to your specific gait or even the shape of your foot, but the reality is that while they aren’t dangerous, they can be quite painful and may even require surgery to remove.

Can the wrong shoes make bunions worse?

Seeing as bunions are caused by an excess of pressure on the big toe, wearing a shoe that is too small or narrow when you’re already dealing with this issue may make the state of your feet even worse. “A more rigid sneaker will usually cause the forefoot to jam forward into the toe box and can cause more pressure on the bunion,” adds holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM. "Snug fitting shoes won't cause a bunion, but they will certainly exacerbate symptoms." With that in mind, it’s essential to shop for shoes that offer space for your feet (and bunion) to breathe for maximum comfort, and to ensure you’re not making things worse.

What to look for if you have bunions.

It can be helpful to have a list of criteria when shopping for shoes to ease your bunions, and Kornfeld provides some useful tips to help select your perfect fit. “[It’s important] that there is a wide enough toe box so the bunion does not receive undue pressure from the side wall of the sneaker,” he explains. Once again, bunions are created by pressure in the first place, so it’s best to avoid it where you can. “Making sure there is enough room is best accomplished by shopping for sneakers at the end of the day when the foot is naturally larger, since over the course of the day, blood flow into the foot increases girth and can cause some swelling,” he advises. Selecting a wider shoe will go a long way in giving your foot the space it needs. “The shoe should [also] have a soft upper that moves with the foot and a flexible sole,” Kornfeld adds.

How we picked: Wide toe box We selected shoes that either have a wider design or offer a wide option to allow your toes the space to breathe without added pressure. Comfort We chose shoes that are both comfortable and supportive for a positive wearing experience that won't make your bunion pain worse. Flexibility We included shoes that offer flexibility to both the foot and the shoe so your bunion never feels restricted by the material during normal wear. Support We chose shoes that keep the feet secure and supported throughout the day, because you don't have to sacrifice quality when selecting shoes for your bunions.

FAQ's What causes bunions? Bunions are caused by pressure on the big toe after an extended period of time. "Most bunions are caused by caused by a first metatarsal bone that is hypermobile, which means under the stresses of body weight and impact, the first metatarsal elevates upward, thereby locking the first metatarsal joint," explains Kornfeld. Essentially what this means is over time the joint of the big toe will become dislocated, creating that uncomfortable bump.

How can you stretch shoes for bunions? If you already have a pair of shoes you like that aren't quite suited for bunions, Kornfeld explains that you can actually stretch the shoe to make more room. "Stretching the forefoot of the shoe can create more room for the bunion and decrease the pressure on it. Making a slit under the area where the bunion protrudes can also relieve some of the pressure."

