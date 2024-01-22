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11 Best Shoes For Bunions, Tested Per Podiatrist Criteria

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
 Medical reviewer:
Michael Galoyan, D.P. M.
Last updated on January 22, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
Medical review by
Michael Galoyan, D.P. M.
Last updated on January 22, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Bunions can be a painful nuisance, especially when wearing shoes that rub or bump against them. I should know, I’ve dealt with bunions for over a decade and I spent years cramming my feet into shoes that made them even worse.

Now I’ve tested well over 50 pairs of shoes and interviewed dozens of podiatrists to learn what to look for in the best shoes for bunions. Even better, I’ve found that there are actually stylish shoes for bunions that don’t cause pain.

Best shoes for bunions

If you’re also struggling with bunions, I recommend consulting with a podiatrist for personalized recommendations—but in the meantime, it’s essential that you have the right footwear. 

Each shoe on our list has been vetted against key podiatrist guidelines: a wide toe box, flexible upper, and sufficient arch support. Plus, we’ve provided real feedback on every shoe we tested.

Meet the experts

Robert Kornfeld, DPM is a holistic podiatrist and a graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He is a fellow at the American College of Alternative Medicine and board-certified by the American Association of Integrative Medicine.

Anne Sharkey, DPM, is an Austin-based podiatrist at the North Austin Foot & Ankle Institute. She specializes in ankle sprains, ankle stabilization, Achilles tendon disorders, bunion correction, and heel pain.

Hillary Brenner is a board certified podiatric surgeon and founder of Dr. Brenner's RX.

Sandra Gail Frayna is a physical therapist and founder of Hudson Premier Physical Therapy & Sports.

The best shoes for bunions

  • klaw 528 walking shoes review
     
  • klaw 528 walking shoes review
     
Save 15%: MINDBODYGREEN
View on KLAW | $148

KLAW 528

Best walking shoes
Weight
11 oz.
Drop
7mm
Sizes
6-11, wide sizes available, some half sizes available
Colorways
5

Whether you live in a walking city, you're on your feet all day, or you just need something for running errands, a good walking shoe is essential for anyone with bunions. I personally wear the KLAW 528 walking shoes more than any other pair in my (embarrassingly large) collection—and I can attest that it's a great pick for people with bunions.

These shoes were designed with New York podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, and they have the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal of approval. I fell in love with the design as soon as I opened the box and I breathed an actual sigh of relief the first time I put them on (thanks to a wide toe box, cloud-like cushioning, and substantial arch support).

I will say the material is not the most breathable (you might want something lighter in extreme heat), but the upper is flexible and moves well with my foot.

Pros
  • Cloud-like cushioning
  • Wide toe box
  • Attractive design
Cons
  • Not the most breathable design
  •  
View on Zappos | $160
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Asics Gel Nimbus 26

Best running shoes
Heel Drop
8mm
Weight
9 oz.
Sizes
5-13, half sizes available

One of the best running shoes for women, this shoe is so breathable I personally wore it for three world major marathons and thousands of training miles (even in 90-degree heat).

The Gel Nimbus sneaker has a flexible, well-cushioned design and has been recommended by podiatrist Anne Sharkey, DPM for great arch support (one of our key criteria!). 

The mesh upper is what keeps this shoe breathable and comfortable, no matter how many miles you're planning on clocking. Walkers, dancers, runners, and anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet will love this pick.

Pros
  • Great for distance running
  • Flexible and breathable
  • Great arch support
Cons
  • May run small
  • Hoka Clifton 8
     
View on Zappos | $145
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Hoka Clifton 9

Best gym shoes
Weight
7.2 oz.
Drop
5mm
Sizes
5-12, half sizes available, wide sizes available
Colorways
20

Another recommendation from Sharkey, these shoes have a roomy toe box, neutral arch support, and a flexible upper. In fact, they’re surprisingly lightweight considering the chunkier design.

The compression-molded EVA midsole and early-stage meta rocker make for easy, smooth steps—and the balanced cushioning ensures your feet won’t endure excessive pressure on impact.

Pros
  • Extended achilles pull tab makes them easy to slip on and off
  • Breathable mesh upper
  • Cushioned sole
Cons
  • Neutral stability
    View on Skechers | $65
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    Skechers GOwalk Joy

    Best slip-on shoes
    Weight
    6.8 oz.
    Drop
    9.5mm
    Sizes
    5-13, half sizes available, wide sizes available, narrow sizes available
    Colorways
    6

    This slip-on design features a toe box spacious enough for people with bunions. Our tester wore these daily prior to (and after!) a bunion surgery and says they kept her feet comfortable and supported.

    The breathable, airy material alleviates pressure on your bunions and the slip-on design is incredibly convenient.

    What’s more, they’re made from vegan materials and the entire shoe is machine-washable.

    Pros
    • Slip-on design
    • Breathable, stretchy material
    • Machine-washable
    Cons
    • Can be squeaky when you walk
    •  
    View on Vivaia
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    Vivaia Margot 2.0 Flat

    Best flats
    Weight
    N/A
    Drop
    N/A
    Colorways
    33

    I discovered these flats after falling in love with the brand's Caitlyn Loafers (a sentence I never thought I'd say with bunions). Flats and loafers are notoriously painful for those of us with bunions—and it's particularly difficult to shop for shoes with bunions and narrow feet. But these flats fit the bill tenfold.

    The Margot 2.0 Flat has a wide rounded toe box to prevent rubbing or pressure on the bunion, but the overall design of the shoe is actually quite sleek. Plus, the stretchy material is airy and sweat-wicking.

    My favorite part? The soft sole is made from recycled yoga mats (a sustainability win!).

    Pros
    • Breathable, stretchy uppet
    • Wide rounded toe box
    • Blister-proof heel cushion
    Cons
    • Not the best arch support
      View on Brooks
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      Adrenaline GTS 23 by Brooks

      Best for knee pain
      Drop
      12mm
      Weight
      10.2 oz
      Sizes
      5-13
      Colorways
      23

      This supportive and well-cushioned shoe was a recommendation from holistic podiatrist Hillary Brenner. It offers balance and support whether you're walking, running, or standing all day and hits the mark for arch support, flexible materials, and a spacious toe box.

      The design is meant for both over- and under-pronators, and you can remove the insole to insert your own custom orthotics if desired. The brand offers standard, wide, extra-wide, and narrow sizing, making these a great choice for people with bunions, no matter your foot shape.

      Brooks uses recycled materials in its designs and has plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

      Pros
      • Wide width selection
      • Supportive
      Cons
      • Some say the laces come untied easily
      • Saucony Guide 15
         
      View on Amazon
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      Saucony Guide 15

      Best for wide feet
      Drop
      6mm
      Weight
      9.5 oz.
      Sizes
      5-12; half sizes available; wide sizes available
      Colorways
      16

      Brenner recommends this stability shoe for people who need a moderate amount of arch support—and it meets our other criteria for bunions, too.

      The shoe has an appropriate amount of cushion (thanks to a thick stack of the brand's signature EVA-based foams), a flexible material in the upper, and a wide toe box. 

      Even better, the Saucony Guide is APMA certified, meaning that it meets podiatrist standards for promoting foot health.

      Pros
      • Contours to your foot
      • Wide toe box
      • Flexible
      Cons
      • Slightly slimmer than previous models
      • orthofeet vs. vionic orthofeet coral stretch knit
         
      View on Orthofeet
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      Orthofeet Coral Stretch Knit

      Best orthopedic shoes
      Heel drop
      n/a
      Weight
      9.5 oz.
      Sizes
      5-12; half sizes available
      Colorways
      9

      A recommendation from Sandra Gail Frayna, physical therapist and founder of Hudson Premier Physical Therapy & Sports, we love this shoe's cushioning and arch support. The roomy design is especially great for those who suffer from swollen feet, bunions, or hammer toes. 

      The stretchy mesh upper molds to your foot’s curves and a cushioned sole absorbs impact with every step. These come in four widths: narrow (A), standard/medium (B), wide (D), and extra wide (2E). 

      There's also an optional plastic arch booster you can slide under the insole for a little extra lift if needed, and the shoes come with two insole spacers to help you find the right fit.

      The best part? Even with all these orthopedic extras, the shoe is stylish and is available in nine color options.

      Pros
      • Adjustable arch booster system
      • Orthotic insole
      • Wide toe box
      Cons
      • May be too wide for narrow feet
      • Image by Dansko / Dansko
      View on Amazon | $130
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      Dansko Professional Clog

      Best clogs
      Drop
      40mm
      Weight
      15 oz.
      Sizes
      35-43; wide sizes available
      Colorways
      30+

      These clogs feature a roomy toe box perfect for people with bunions. With a contoured footbed with optimal arch support, they’re surprisingly comfortable and offer great stability. 

      The leather upper isn’t the most flexible, but these clogs still feel breathable and lightweight on your feet. It’s no surprise they have the APMA seal of acceptance.

      Design and comfort aside, we love the fashionable design and the fact that they come in more than 30 colorways.

      Pros
      • Sturdy
      • Reinforced toe box
      Cons
      • Inflexible
      • Chunky
      • Oofos Oomg Eezee Low Shoe
         
      View on Zappos | $130

      Oofos Oomg Eezee Low Shoe

      Best for everyday wear
      Drop
      6mm
      Weight
      6 oz.
      Sizes
      5-12
      Colorways
      4

      I've been wearing Ooofos shoes for three years now and I'm still constantly impressed by the brand's comfy designs. If you want a sock-like shoe that won't squeeze or compress your bunions, this slip-on option is a great pick.

      Oofos makes recovery shoes that are APMA approved, with a proprietary foam technology meant to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear.

      Those with bunions, like myself, will appreciate this shoe’s stretchy fabric, wide toe box, and arch support.

      Pros
      • Great shock absorption
      • High-stretch fabric
      • Extremely lightweight
      Cons
      • Run small
      • Birdies Starling Loafer on top view
         
      View on Zappos

      Starling Loafer by Birdies

      Best loafers
      Drop
      8mm
      Weight
      16 oz.
      Sizes
      5-13; half sizes available
      Colorways
      16

      Yes, it's possible to find loafers that won't aggravate your bunions. In fact, that's precisely what these were designed for. Thanks to a wide toe box and sufficient cushioning, these loafers won't cause excessive pressure on your feet.

      These were a direct recommendation from Gregory Alvarez, DPM, a podiatrist at the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, who previously told mindbodygreen a shock-absorbing sole is important to help reduce fatigue when walking.

      With a stylish design, seven layers of cloud-like padding, solid arch support, and a roomy toe box, these shoes are a dream to wear (bunions or not). Plus, they're available in dozens of colorways, such as cheetah print, black leather, and sapphire crushed velvet.

      Pros:
      • Seven layers of cushioning
      • Shock-absorbing sole
      • Wide toe box
      Cons:
      • Some say they run large

      Comparing the best shoes for bunions

      ProductPriceSizes availableColorwaysDropWeight
      KLAW 528$1486-1157mm11 oz
      ASICS Gel Nimbus$1605-131911mm10.2 oz
      HOKA Clifton 8$1455-12208mm7.2 oz
      Skechers GOwalk Joy$655-1369.5mm6.8 oz
      Vivaia Square Toe V-Cut Flats$655-1133n/an/a
      Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22$1405-132312mm10.2 oz
      Saucony Guide 15$1205-12166mm9.5 oz
      Dansko Professional Clog$1305-1130+40mm15 oz
      Oofos Oomg Eezee$1305-1246mm6 oz
      Orthofeet Coral Stretch Knit$1205-129n/a9.5 oz
      Birdies The Starling$985-13168mm16 oz

      How we tested & selected:

      When selecting the best shoes to recommend to our readers, we spend hours researching the options. We also make a point to actually wear the shoes, so we can give the most accurate review possible. 

      To determine what shoes are best for people with bunions, we spoke with podiatrists who provided expert insight on key factors to consider.

      See below for the three major criteria we prioritized when selecting and testing the best shoes for bunions:

      • Spacious toe box: It’s essential to choose shoes that offer space for your feet (and bunion) to breathe. This provides maximum comfort and ensures you're not making things worse by causing undue pressure.

      Podiatrist tip

      "Making sure there is enough room is best accomplished by shopping for sneakers at the end of the day when the foot is naturally larger since, over the course of the day, blood flow into the foot increases girth and can cause some swelling," says holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM.
      • Soft material in the upper: Per Kornfeld, the shoe should have a soft upper and flexible sole that moves with the foot. This is another way to prevent pressure on your bunion as you move.
      • Arch support: It’s important to find shoes with proper arch support. Without adequate support, you can cause excessive strain on your feet and joints, which could worsen your bunions.

      Having had bunions for over a decade, I fully relate to the struggle of finding a shoe that meets podiatrist criteria and actually looks good. Fortunately, we were able to find a number of fashionable options—so rest assured you can maintain your desired style while still prioritizing the health of your feet and your body.

      What causes bunions?

      Bunions are caused by years of consistent pressure on the big toe which causes some of the bones in the front part of your foot to move out of place. Wearing a shoe that is too small or narrow when you're already dealing with this issue may make the state of your feet even worse.

      "A more rigid sneaker will usually cause the forefoot to jam forward into the toe box and can cause more pressure on the bunion," Kornfeld adds. "Snug-fitting shoes won't cause a bunion, but they will certainly exacerbate symptoms."

      Why it’s important to take care of your feet

      Research shows that the health of our feet is intrinsically linked to the overall health of our body1. In fact, persistent foot problems can negatively impact quality of life2 and put the rest of your body at risk of injury.

      Learn more about how the health of your feet impacts the health of the rest of your body.

      FAQ:

      Bunions are caused by pressure on the big toe for an extended period of time. This pressure can cause the joint of the big toe to become dislocated, creating that uncomfortable bump.

      "Most bunions are caused by a first metatarsal bone that is hypermobile, which means under the stresses of body weight and impact, the first metatarsal elevates upward, thereby locking the first metatarsal joint," explains Kornfeld.

      If you already have a pair of shoes you like that aren't quite suited for bunions, Kornfeld says you can actually stretch the shoe to make more room. "Stretching the forefoot of the shoe can create more room for the bunion and decrease the pressure on it. Making a slit under the area where the bunion protrudes can also relieve some of the pressure." 

      The takeaway

      Bunions can be painful and disruptive to everyday life, but these days there are an overwhelming number of shoes for bunions that are actually stylish, comfortable, and supportive. Per podiatrists, focus on finding shoes with a wide toe box and a more flexible design that will give your toes the room they need to breathe and alleviate pressure.

      Personally, I recommend the KLAW 528 for walking, the Vivaia Square Toe V-Cut Flats for dressier occasions, and the Hoka Clifton 8 or ASICS Gel Nimbus for workouts.