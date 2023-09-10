If you have high arches and wide feet, Sharkey says this pair is a top choice. It also earned the APMA Seal of Acceptance for its improved cushioning, smooth transitions, and enhanced upper which promotes foot health.

These shoes are available in medium (1B), wide (2E), extra wide (4E), and narrow (2A) sizes, so everyone can find the right fit.

Segmented crash pads deliver support and cushioning all around the foot for reduced impact. Plus, its 3D Fit Print upper and DNA BioMoGo actually conform to your foot for next-level stability and comfort.