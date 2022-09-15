The arch of your foot is exactly what it sounds like: it’s the curved area between the ball of your foot and the heel. We all have a natural arch to our feet, but the height of it can vary dramatically—you might have heard someone describe themselves as “flat-footed,” which means they have little to no noticeable arch.

When we spoke with holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, he explained that high arches are defined by an excessively high angle between the forefoot (ball) and rearfoot (heel). This shortened angle can cause a few problems, including occasional pain, ankle instability, and increased risk of sprains.

“The majority of high-arched patients have a more rigid structure to their feet,” says Kornfeld. “Rigid-type feet are generally less capable of absorbing stresses, as it’s difficult for the foot to share and properly distribute weight.”