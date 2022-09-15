 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Wellness Trends
The 10 Best Shoes For High Arches, According To Podiatrist Guidelines

The 10 Best Shoes For High Arches, According To Podiatrist Guidelines

Jamey Powell
Contributing writer By Jamey Powell
Contributing writer
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets.
Best Walking Shoes For High Arches Hero Image Shoes On Background

Image by mbg creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 15, 2022 — 12:01 PM

Our feet work hard for us, and the least we can do is try to provide them some TLC in the form of comfortable, supportive shoes. That’s especially true if you have high arches, which can cause a range of issues including plantar fasciitis and ankle instability.  

Whether you’re a runner or a walker or you work a job that keeps you on your feet all day, you need a shoe that can go the distance. Here are a few of our recommendations for the best walking, running, and everyday shoes for people with high arches.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What does it mean to have high arches?

The arch of your foot is exactly what it sounds like: it’s the curved area between the ball of your foot and the heel. We all have a natural arch to our feet, but the height of it can vary dramatically—you might have heard someone describe themselves as “flat-footed,” which means they have little to no noticeable arch.

When we spoke with holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, he explained that high arches are defined by an excessively high angle between the forefoot (ball) and rearfoot (heel). This shortened angle can cause a few problems, including occasional pain, ankle instability, and increased risk of sprains. 

“The majority of high-arched patients have a more rigid structure to their feet,” says Kornfeld. “Rigid-type feet are generally less capable of absorbing stresses, as it’s difficult for the foot to share and properly distribute weight.”

What causes high arches?

According to the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, a high arch (also known as “cavus foot”) can be something you’re naturally born with, or you can develop it over time. Some folks with high arches only experience occasional pain or instability—however, high arches can sometimes be a side effect of a neurological disorder or medical condition, such as cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, or stroke.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What to look for in shoes for high arches:

Midfoot support: “In a rigid-type foot, the heel and forefoot absorb the shock while the midfoot does not,” says Kornfeld. “Shoes should help bring the ground up to meet the midfoot, providing arch support.” This will help your foot properly distribute weight across its entire surface, as opposed to just the heel and the ball.

Shock absorption: “Since a rigid foot does not absorb shock well, a well-cushioned shoe is essential to serve as a shock-absorbing interface between the foot and the ground,” Kornfeld adds. In other words, cushion is key.

Flexibility: “It’s also helpful for these patients to avoid very rigid shoes, since they can cause overuse of the calf muscles and can lead to achilles tendonitis and plantar fasciitis,” he says. Instead, go for something a bit more flexible.

How we picked:

Reviews

We read hundreds of reviews from people with high arches to make sure each shoe stands up (pun intended) to its supportive claims.

Construction

We took our expert’s recommendations to heart and focused on shoes that provide ample midfoot support, shock absorption, and flexibility.

Brand reputation

We stuck with brands you'll know (plus, maybe some newer brands you should know) and trust.

Price

We know everyone’s budget is different—that’s why we included a wide range of price points, with a few picks that are more budget-friendly. 

FAQ

What kind of shoes should you wear for high arches?

As our expert podiatrist explained, shoes for high arches should rise in the midsole to help bring the ground up to you (i.e. arch support). They should also be well-cushioned to help with shock absorption, and flexible to prevent overuse of your calf muscles, which can lead to achilles tendonitis or plantar fasciitis.

Is walking barefoot good for high arches?

According to our expert, on non-yielding surfaces such as concrete, asphalt, wood, tiles, or linoleum, barefoot walking will likely have a negative overall impact. On yielding surfaces such as grass and padded carpeting, walking barefoot is fine.

What does arch support do?

Arch support can help bring the ground up toward your midsole to evenly distribute weight across your whole foot while you stand or walk. This can help prevent overuse of the heel and ball of the foot, which can lead to pain and instability.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway

Whether you’re hitting the trail and need supportive hiking boots or you’re trying to keep your feet and joints happy through a long shift at work, the right pair of shoes can make a big difference in your overall foot health. If you have high arches, these are the best options for you.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jamey Powell
Jamey Powell Contributing writer
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and...

More On This Topic

Beauty

A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round

Jamie Schneider
A Derm's 3 Must-Have Tips To Secure Bright, Dewy Skin Year-Round
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider
This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Personal Growth

This Is The Secret Sauce To Long-Term Success, Says A No. 1 Bestselling Author

Jason Wachob
This Is The Secret Sauce To Long-Term Success, Says A No. 1 Bestselling Author
Integrative Health

This Seductive Supplement Increases Sexual Desire & Satisfaction (Yes, Please)

Morgan Chamberlain
This Seductive Supplement Increases Sexual Desire & Satisfaction (Yes, Please)
Motivation

Spin From Home With These More Affordable Peloton Alternatives

Marissa Miller, CPT
Spin From Home With These More Affordable Peloton Alternatives
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Calling All Libras: These 13 Crystals Can Help You Live Your Best Life

Sarah Regan
Calling All Libras: These 13 Crystals Can Help You Live Your Best Life
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Take Before Bed For Relaxation

Julia Guerra
The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Take Before Bed For Relaxation
Spirituality

Born In September? Here's What To Know About Your Birthstone

Sarah Regan
Born In September? Here's What To Know About Your Birthstone
Personal Growth

This Is The No. 1 Most Common Personality Type — If You Have It, Here's How To Thrive

Sarah Regan
This Is The No. 1 Most Common Personality Type — If You Have It, Here's How To Thrive
Functional Food

This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For A Positive Mood, According To Research

Hannah Frye
This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For A Positive Mood, According To Research
Integrative Health

The One Thing To Take Off Your Nightstand To Sleep Better (Nope, Not Your Phone)

Emma Loewe
The One Thing To Take Off Your Nightstand To Sleep Better (Nope, Not Your Phone)
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-shoes-high-arches

Your article and new folder have been saved!