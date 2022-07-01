Motivation The 13 Best Sneakers For Standing All Day, According To Podiatrist Guidelines mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.

You may not think twice about your shoe selection each morning outside of how well they match your outfit. Yet, if you’re spending an extended amount of time on your feet each day, you’ll likely wish you gave it a little more thought. Selecting a supportive, high-quality sneaker for a long day can make or break your comfort levels and preserve your back, knees, and hips which are subject to suffer from inadequate shoe cushioning. Whether you’re headed out for a busy day at work or are embarking on an adventurous vacation, being intentional with your shoe choice will give you the arch support and stability you need (while staying stylish, of course).

Choosing a sneaker to wear while you’re on your feet all day will be very similar to one you might pick for a long walk or really any other physical activity. It’s important to support all areas of your foot including your ankle for maximum comfort—especially if you’ll be standing on hard surfaces. “For standing with little walking, a more supportive, less flexible sneaker like a walking shoe is best,” suggests holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM. “For those who do a lot of walking on hard surfaces, shock absorption becomes equally important and most running shoes are designed to ease the impact of the foot on the ground.” Taking into consideration any pronation (the way your foot rolls when you step) will also help when selecting your ideal sneaker. “For patients with pronation problems or flat feet, a varus wedge in the heel and arch supporting inner soles would be best,” notes Kornfeld. However, if you continuously have issues with shoes, particularly with discomfort in your arch, it may be worth getting evaluated by a podiatrist to determine your specific needs.

How we picked Supportive We selected shoes that will provide optimal support to all areas of your foot, from ankle to arches. Sturdy We included sneakers that are sturdy and up for anything, even when you’re on your feet for 9+ hours a day. Shock absorption We chose sneakers that allow you to stand and walk on hard surfaces while absorbing shock from the ground. Comfort Each sneaker is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time so you never wish you made a different choice.

