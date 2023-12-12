13 Best Sneakers For Standing All Day, Per Podiatrist Guidelines
You may not think twice about your shoe selection each morning outside of how well they match your outfit. Yet, if you're spending an extended amount of time on your feet each day, you'll likely wish you gave it a little more thought.
Selecting a comfortable, high-quality shoe for standing all day can make or break your comfort levels and preserve your back, knees, and hips, which are subject to suffer from inadequate shoe cushioning.
Whether you're headed out for a busy day at work or are embarking on an adventurous vacation, being intentional with your shoe choice will give you the arch support and stability you need (while staying stylish, of course). We consulted the experts for the best sneakers for standing all day.
- Best slip-on: Skechers Arch Fit
- Editor's Pick: Cariuma Salvas
- Best cushioning: New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12
- Best affordable:Under Armour Charged Bandit 4
- Best multifunctional: Hoka Clifton 8
- Best for trails: Merrell Embark Lace
- Best eco-friendly: Allbirds Tree Runners
- Best high-support: Brooks Addiction Walker 2
- Best neutral: Saucony Cohesion 15 PL
- Best breathable: Vionic Miles Active Sneakers
- Best arch support: Kuru ATOM
- Best traction: Adidas Ultraboost DNA
- Best for pronation: Asics GT-1000 11
- Best for narrow feet: Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2
Salvas by Cariuma
- Sizes
- 5-13, including half sizes
- 5-13, including half sizes
- 7
Our editors swear by these sneakers for a full day on your feet—whether that means working in the office or a full day of strolling around the neighborhood. They cork insole gives just the right amount of cushioning feet without feeling too plush underfoot.
The details
The details
The durable outsole is chunky and sturdy with just the right amount of grip to keep feet securely planted, even on slippery floors. There isn't much we don't love about these kicks, including their sustainable manufacturing and sleek design. The only complain? The white vegan leather is hard to keep clean through multiple wears (and not washable).
Don't miss our full review here.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Removable insoles
- Sustainable manufacturing & materials
- Leather not washable
THE REVIEW: "I purchased these shoes before a trip to Italy. I recently had foot surgery so I was quite concerned, I did not have time to break them in and wore them all day long, walking many, many miles per day. They are amazing and so comfortable. Definitely recommend these, they are a favorite," one reviewer writes.
A good sneaker for spending the day on your feet must be highly supportive, and if you like a little extra cushioning in your shoe, this New Balance option is perfect.
The details
The details
Fitted with a Fresh Foam insole to keep you feeling like you're walking on a cloud, these snug-fitting, stylish sneakers will hug your foot with midsole mapping to help disperse pressure. If you plan on being on your feet for more than a few hours, this will be your ideal option.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Foam underfoot cushioning
- Snug fit
- Runs large
THE REVIEW: "Work as a nurse on my feet all day. For hiking I tighten the laces or would walk out of them. Urban hiking... not enough traction/ankle support for true mountains but where these 90% of my life. Have ultra wide feet with a high arch. (4E) These took away all my chronic foot pain and was able to avoid another surgery for essentially arthritic nurse feet per the podiatrist. Love and will continue to buy," a reviewer states.
- Image by Under Armour
Under Armour Charged Bandit 4
- Sizes
- 5-11
- Colorways
- 5
Anyone seeking a budget-friendly yet dependable option should look no further than this more affordable Under Armour pick.
The details
The details
The lightweight sneakers offer neutral cushioning to support balance and flexibility with firm material in the heel to ensure your foot stays in place all day. With a rubber sole to help grip the pavement or wherever you may be standing, these sturdy shoes are the steal of the year.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Affordable
- Lightweight
- Runs small
THE REVIEW: "I use this shoe for walking, working out and general everyday use. It looks great and is one of the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn," one reviewer writes.
- Image by mbg creative
Hoka Clifton 8
- Sizes available
- 5-12, Half sizes available, Wide sizes available
- Colorways
- 15 options
- Return policy
- 30 days (worn or unworn), Varies by retailer
If you're looking for a pair of sneakers that you can wear standing around and while on your daily run, the Hoka Clifton 8s are going to be your ideal multifunctional choice.
The details
The details
These sneakers are made with breathable mesh so you don't have to worry about your feet sweating up a storm throughout the day. And with EVA foam to help you feel both supported and secure, these versatile sneakers are prepped for any adventure. Not to mention their early stage meta rocker, which will make every step feel bouncy and smooth.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Breathable
- Cushioned
- Pricey
- Neutral stability
THE REVIEW: "Before I purchased these running shoes I was considering having hip replacement surgery because of the constant pain that I was experiencing. The day I started wearing these the pain mostly disappeared. I wish I'd discovered these years ago," one reviewer states.
- Image by Merrell
Merrell Embark Lace
- Sizes
- 5-11, including half sizes
- Colorways
- 7
It can be difficult to find a shoe that's both environmentally friendly and functional—but Merrell hit the nail on the head with the Embark Lace.
The details
The details
With a 100% recycled mesh footbed cover and FloatPro Foam™ midsole, which will feel lightweight and comfortable on your feet all day, these shoes are a great investment with less impact on the planet. An added bonus? They're great for really any terrain.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Lightweight
- Good grip
- Runs large
THE REVIEW: "I love these shoes. I wanted a new pair of everyday shoes that could handle most terrain, and these are it! I'm usually a 6.5, but had to exchange for a 6 in these. I will say that I have very narrow feet, so these work great for me. But, if you have wider feet I'd skip these because they're definitely a more narrow shoe. Overall, they're great and super comfortable for standing in all day," a reviewer states.
Women's Tree Runners by Allbirds
- Sizes available
- 5-11
- Colorways
- 7 options
- Return policy
- 30 days
A stylish and functional sneaker should be a staple in every wardrobe, and Allbirds offers all of this and more.
The details
The details
These carbon-neutral shoes are both breathable and lightweight while matching nearly any outfit you could put together—all while featuring a cushioned midsole that will keep your feet supported for the entire day. Our favorite part? They're machine washable.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Breathable
- Carbon neutral
- Small size range
THE REVIEW: One customer writes, "this is my second pair or Tree Runners. They are so comfortable I wear them as often as I can. I walked miles in Ireland on a recent trip. I am a preschool teacher and wear them frequently to school. I wear them on weekends for running errands. Dear Allbirds, don’t change your Tree Runners. They are the best. Thanks!
Addiction Walker by Brooks
- Sizes available
- 5-2, Half sizes available, Wide sizes available, Narrow sizes available, Extra-wide sizes available
- Colorways
- 2 options
- Return policy
- 90 days to 1 year, Varies by retailer
If you want the maximum cushion and support from a sneaker for standing all day or heading out on a lunch break walk, Brooks Addiction Walkers are going to be your best bet.
The details
The details
With varying width options for wider or narrower feet, these shoes offer a broad size range and maximum support to avoid wobbling or discomfort throughout the day. This shoe may be particularly beneficial for people who struggle with pronation or supination to help keep things in place while mitigating risk of injury.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Supportive
- Slip-resistant
- Chunky
Vionic Miles II Sneaker
- Sizes available
- 5-12(some half sizes available)
- Colorways
- 5 options
- Return policy
- 30 days
This sneaker features a podiatrist-designed orthotic alongside cushioned outsoles for a breathable and airy walking (or standing) experience—even if you're just at work all day.
The details
The details
While most sneakers can make your feet feel hot and sweaty, especially in the summertime, these lightweight and flexible sneakers allow for plenty of airflow. We'd even deem them the next best thing to sandals!
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Breathable
- Stable
- Must be broken in
THE REVIEW: "I purchased this shoe for work. I am on my feet 5-6 hours a day and as always Vionic doesn’t disappoint. Great arch support, comfortable and stylish," one customer states.
Kuru Atom Sneaker
- Sizes available
- 5-12, half sizes available
- Weight
- 10.6 oz
- Drop
- 8 mm
- Materials
- Rubber, Synthetic material
Arch support is key when it comes to a stable sneaker for hours of wear, and the ATOM has not only a heel-hugging design to keep you feeling snug but also a thick-cushioned midsole.
The details
The details
If you have a high arch or need a little extra padding under your feet to get you through the day, this sleek design offers you everything you could need while still being lightweight (with a nonmarking rubber outsole).
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Pressure distribution heel-to-toe drop
- Heel-hugging design
- Slim toe box
THE REVIEW: "I would recommend this shoe to anyone having feet problems or walking/standing for long periods of time," a reviewer states.
Ultraboost DNA by Adidas
- Sizes
- 5-15, half sizes
- Colorways
- 40
A shoe that feels secure is essential when you're on your feet for an extended period of time, and with the adidas PRIMEKNIT textile upper, this sneaker feels like a second skin on your foot.
The details
The details
The flexible shoe is excellent if you want something lightweight and stylish that will reduce your risk of slipping with Continental™ Rubber. Plus, they're made with recycled materials so you can give back to the planet.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Wide size range
- Breathable fabric
- Pricey
- Minimal color range
THE REVIEW: One customer writes, "these shoes are so comfortable. I bought a pair for my son first and we did have size up a half size to get a good fit for him. He liked them so much I got myself a pair and I love them for working out. They have a good tread for running and floor work like push-ups and mountain climbers (unlike other adidas I have that can slip). I ended up wearing them everyday and when they started to look a little dirty, a soft toothbrush and a little detergent made both my shoes and my son’s look brand new without fraying or pilling. I would definitely buy another pair!"
GT-1000 11 by Asics
- Sizes
- 5-12, including half sizes
- Colorways
- 12
Whether you're a size 5 or a size 12, you can rest assured these sneakers will be the perfect fit for daily wear in a range of colorways. Offering extra cushioning and neutral support and stability, these shoes are ideal for people who walk with even distribution of weight or pronation.
The details
The details
FLYTEFOAM® cushioning will make every step feel airy, and taking pronation into consideration can help to reduce your risk of discomfort and injury down the line (which is where the LITETRUSS™ technology comes in).
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Supportive for pronating feet
- Breathable
- Wide size range
- No variation in width
THE REVIEW: "Love this shoe! I have a bad knee due to repeated injuries, and I also work long hours on concrete floors at 2 different jobs. These gt's keep both my feet and my knee happy and comfortable throughout my long work shifts," a reviewer notes.
- Image by Nike
Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2
- Sizes
- 5-12, including half sizes
- Colorways
- 7
Finding a sneaker that feels secure can be a struggle with narrow feet, but these lace-free Nikes are ready to change the game. An intricate spiderweb-like elastic design works together with the Flyknit upper to firmly lock your foot in place.
The details
The details
They also boast foam cushioning to keep things feeling bouncy, for a final design that's lightweight, comfortable, and breathable.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Lace-free
- Maximum airflow
- Run small
THE REVIEW: "I wear these at work in a middle school and even kids compliment me," a reviewer writes.
- Image by Skechers
Skechers Arch Fit
- Sizes
- 5-13, including half sizes
- Colorways
- 2
We get it, sometimes you don't want to be bothered with the effort of tying your shoes. On those days when you need to run out the door but also want something you know will actually be comfortable, Skechers' cushioned midsole and supportive insole will give you all the support you need to sidestep the pain of long hours on your feet.
The details
The details
The soles of these shoes also offer great traction, so you're no longer at risk of slipping during the workday. Plus, those who prefer custom orthotics can remove the insole altogether for an extra level of personalization.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Removable insole
- Lace-free
- Available in medium & wide widths
- Limited colorways
THE REVIEW: "I have terrible problems with my feet. I wear prescribed orthotics. The first few times I wore my Skechers WITHOUT the orthocics to see how they felt. OMG, my feet felt great. I walk 10-12k steps everyday. At the end of the day, my back, knees and feet felt fine. I have since added my orthotics and could not be happier. I will order these in black also. Love 'em," a customer writes.
How we picked the best shoes for standing all day
- Support: We selected shoes that will provide optimal support to all areas of your foot, from ankle to arches.
- Sturdiness: We included sneakers that are sturdy and up for anything, even when you’re on your feet for 9+ hours a day.
- Shock absorption: We chose sneakers that allow you to stand and walk on hard surfaces while absorbing shock from the ground.
- Comfort: Each sneaker is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time so you never wish you made a different choice.
Comparing the best shoes for standing
|Product
|Price
|Sizes
|Colorways
|Weight
|Half Sizes Available
|Wide Sizes Available
|Cariuma Salvas
|$98
|5-13
|7
|n/a
|Yes
|No
|New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v12
|$160
|5-13
|15
|10.7 oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Under Armour Charged Bandit 4
|$60
|5-11
|5
|7.6 oz
|Yes
|No
|Hoka Clifton 8
|$140
|5-12
|14
|9.1 oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Merrell Embark Lace
|$105
|5-11
|7
|6.91 oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Allbirds Tree Runners
|$105
|5-11
|15
|7 oz
|No
|No
|Brooks Addiction Walker 2
|$130
|5-12
|2
|12.9 oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Vionic Miles Active Sneakers
|$98
|5-12
|5
|7 oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Kuru ATOM
|$160
|5-12
|9
|10.6 oz
|Yes
|Yes
|Adidas Ultraboost DNA
|$180
|5-15
|40
|11 oz
|Yes
|No
|Asics GT-1000 11
|$90
|5-12
|12
|7.9 oz
|Yes
|No
|Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit 2
|$140
|5-12
|7
|8.5 oz
|Yes
|No
|Skechers Arch Fit
|$95
|5-13
|3
|9 oz
|Yes
|Yes
Our criteria
A sneaker to wear while you're on your feet all day will be very similar to one you might pick for a long walk or really any other physical activity. It's important to support all areas of your foot including your ankle for maximum comfort—especially if you'll be standing on hard surfaces.
"For standing with little walking, a more supportive, less flexible sneaker like a walking shoe is best," suggests holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM. "For those who do a lot of walking on hard surfaces, shock absorption becomes equally important, and most running shoes are designed to ease the impact of the foot on the ground."
Taking into consideration any pronation (the way your foot rolls when you step) will also help when selecting your ideal sneaker. "For patients with pronation problems or flat feet, a varus wedge in the heel and arch-supporting inner soles would be best," notes Kornfeld.
However, if you continuously have issues with shoes, particularly with discomfort in your arch, it may be worth getting evaluated by a podiatrist to determine your specific needs.
The takeaway
If you're going to be on your feet for an extended period of time, it's important to choose your sneakers accordingly for adequate support and comfort.
Taking your ankles, arches, and really all of your foot into consideration when purchasing new sneakers will ensure you're feeling fresh at the end of the day, regardless of what activities you've been doing. One thing you should never cut corners on is your footwear.