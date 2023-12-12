THE REVIEW: One customer writes, "these shoes are so comfortable. I bought a pair for my son first and we did have size up a half size to get a good fit for him. He liked them so much I got myself a pair and I love them for working out. They have a good tread for running and floor work like push-ups and mountain climbers (unlike other adidas I have that can slip). I ended up wearing them everyday and when they started to look a little dirty, a soft toothbrush and a little detergent made both my shoes and my son’s look brand new without fraying or pilling. I would definitely buy another pair!"