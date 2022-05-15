A lighter-weight shoe is going to contain less padding, but it’s also vital to look for a shape that provides good ankle support to reduce pain, especially if you’re standing on your feet all day or going for a long walk. For those with back and knee pain, heels and soles that offer a shock-absorbing effect can be useful, but podiatrist Michael Galoyan, DPM, adds that a custom insole may be worth investing in if this pain or discomfort continues after getting a well-fitted, supportive sneaker. “Shoes with a stiff forefoot that minimizes the bend at the ball of the foot is a very important characteristic to minimize long term wear and tear,” he adds.

To break it down: “You want to look for a lightweight, low drop heel height, breathable materials, wide toe box stable shoe that has a flex point where your toes bend,” says Greene.