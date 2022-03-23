“The first thing I had to do was unpack my posture and my alignment,” says Streets. Especially if you sit hunched over all day (perhaps over a laptop) with your head thrust forward, it’s important to take the time to straighten out your spine before you head out the door. When Streets gets up from her desk, she spends a few seconds (no more than 10) on her doorstep to consciously bring her head back over her shoulders, lift up from her ribs, and elongate her spine.

“A lot of us don't even realize, but if you spend eight hours a day on a laptop, when you get up, you're still in that position,” she explains. Those extra few seconds to stretch can really make a difference.

Foot posture is also important, says Streets: Rather than trudging along, make sure you roll down through the ball of your foot with each step, landing softly on your heel first. Also make sure you’re using all five of your toes: “We have five toes for a reason,” Streets says. “They are there not only for our balance but also to help us push off more efficiently. A lot of us tend to just walk with one side of the foot, like slightly on the inside, when we should be using the whole foot.” By focusing on how each toe makes contact with the ground, you’ll use your whole foot and promote balance.