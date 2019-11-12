Is Your Back Out Of Whack? These 4 Simple Exercises Will Help Realign Your Spine

You can tell a lot about someone's movement patterns by their posture, and all solid posture starts with spinal alignment. Spinal alignment might not be the sexiest subject, but it is the core of our being. When we find our optimal structural alignment, we have a greater ability for freedom of movement and better muscular engagement. "Neutral spine" is the most direct route to spinal alignment, when the S-curve of the spine is in alignment (read: good posture).

Concentrating on the spine in flexibility, stability, and strength is the basis of our mission at The Dailey Method. Neutral spine is always our first alignment principle and at the root of every exercise we teach. Read ahead to find your optimal alignment, as well as four exercises that help you maintain neutral spine alignment and move through the world with greater ease.