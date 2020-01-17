Hunched Over All Day? Here Are 13 Exercises To Improve Your Posture

Generally speaking, your spine is like Jenga blocks. When stacked directly on top of each other it is easy to stay upright, but the more they become off-center, the harder and harder it becomes. One expert, Kapandji, stated in his book that for every inch your neck moves forward in what is termed "forward head posture," it can add an additional 10 pounds of weight to your neck.

Your posture affects how you breathe and maintain balance, too! One study found that those with forward head posture had a decreased respiratory function due to a change in thoracic mobility, while another found that it decreased standing balance control.

If an image of you looking down at your phone waiting for a train or your morning coffee immediately comes up, don't worry! Posture can be easily corrected over time with the right habit changes, movements, and exercises that I'll share with you here. Here's how you can improve your posture with these 13 simple exercises: