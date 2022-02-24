Our light sensitivity is at its lowest when we first wake up, meaning we need a bright blast to alert our brain and to set our circadian rhythms for the day. Numerous studies have shown that how we spend the first hour of waking can make or break our chances of a good night’s sleep. Morning light tells the layer of neurons behind our eyes that it’s time to get going, ensuring that our production of melatonin (the hormone that makes us feel drowsy and helps us sleep at night) eases off. But a shock of morning light also sends cortisol flooding through our bodies—waking us up, energizing and invigorating us. Ideally, a few minutes of our morning walk should be without sunglasses, unless it’s a dazzlingly bright day.

Morning light also triggers our bodies to make serotonin, a chemical produced by our nerve cells that makes us feel good. Serotonin regulates how well we sleep, later converting to the very melatonin we need to sleep soundly. Odd though it seems, an early-morning walk might be the very best thing we can do to improve our night-time sleep.