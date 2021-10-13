“I advocate for a sleeping environment where you will naturally get morning light that will wake you up,” Stillman says. Of course, as we mentioned above, sometimes that’s not possible if you live in a bustling city and thus can’t sleep with the shades open—but it’s important to get some sunlight into your eyes when you wake up. "Coffee on the terrace, a walk around the block, something that gets them into the brightest intensity of light in their environment,” says Stillman.

See, during the day, you actually want that blue and green light exposure: The sun's blue light regulates your natural sleep and wake cycle, helps boost alertness, and can even elevate your mood. “I want you to get a certain amount of light in your eye without glasses or contacts over them, just to make sure you're having adequate energy coming into the body to time those rhythms and to set off that cascade of neurotransmitter and hormone release,” Stillman adds. (Safety comes first, of course; perhaps don’t walk around the block if you can’t see without glasses or contacts.)

If you live in an area that doesn’t get much light (like far up north), Stillman recommends full-spectrum lighting bulbs to help mimic the sun. “They're a bright color temperature, which means they’re somewhere between three and 5,000 Kelvin, which is the measurement we use to denote how much blue and green light is present.” Just as how you can mimic nature when it's dark (with warmer bulbs), you can do the same during the day as needed.