I'm A Functional MD: My 4 Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep & Fewer Wakeups

We're likely not the first to tell you: Sleep is one of the most underrated elements of well-being. Think about how you feel after just a night of so-so rest—your whole system just feels off, no?

Functional medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D. (who recently penned a sleep-focused book titled Better Sleep, Better You), would agree: "Sleep is not a passive time," he said on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "There's a ton of stuff happening while you're sleeping... It's not only cleansing your brain; it's cleansing your [whole] system. [Sleep] affects so many body processes."

In other words? Sleep fitness is an integral part of your well-being, just as crucial as your physical and mental fitness. But if you're a bit lacking in the snooze department (understandable; a report from the CDC found that 1 in 3 adults don't get enough sleep), there's a lot you can do to set yourself up for sleep success—starting with your surroundings. Below, Lipman's top tips to optimize your sleep protocol: